IndyGeneUS Bio Launches Africa’s First AI×Bio Factory™ Accelerating AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Gene Therapies

IndyGeneUS Bio aims to generate more than one million African clinico-genomic insights to advance precision medicine, diagnostics, and nextgen health innovation

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and governments race to build the infrastructure powering AI-driven medicine, access to diverse, high-quality clinico-genomic data is emerging as one of the defining competitive advantages in global healthcare. Today, IndyGeneUS Bio announced the launch of Africa’s first AI×Bio Factory™ in South Africa through a strategic collaboration with The Aurum Institute, and its wholly owned subsidiary Global Health Innovations (GHI) powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Designed to support the generation of more than one million African clinico-genomic insights over time, the AI×Bio Factory establishes foundational infrastructure for AI-driven drug discovery, precision medicine, biomarker development, advanced diagnostics, and next-generation healthcare innovation across Africa.

The AI×Bio Factory is being established within a former Bayer pharmaceutical facility, in Johannesburg, South Africa - leveraging existing laboratory, pathology, operational, and pharmaceutical infrastructure to accelerate deployment timelines and rapidly scale biomedical discovery capabilities. The transformation of a legacy pharmaceutical site into an AI-enabled health intelligence platform reflects a broader shift in how the future of medicine will be built — through the convergence of biology, data, and artificial intelligence.

Powered by IndyGeneUS Bio’s proprietary Clinico-Genomic Insight Engine (CGIE™), the AI×Bio Factory integrates genomic, clinical, pathology, imaging, and real-world evidence data to generate actionable insights capable of accelerating therapeutic discovery, expanding precision medicine opportunities, and advancing healthcare innovation.

The initiative brings together research institutions, healthcare implementation organizations, cloud infrastructure providers, and government stakeholders to create one of Africa’s most ambitious health intelligence ecosystems. Built upon decades of scientific leadership and healthcare implementation experience from The Aurum Institute, the platform is designed to strengthen Africa’s role in global biomedical innovation while translating research into measurable health outcomes for communities historically underrepresented in genomic datasets.

The launch also follows the recent execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IndyGeneUS Bio and Nigeria’s National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), establishing a framework for future collaboration in genomics, biotechnology innovation, artificial intelligence, and sovereign health data infrastructure. While South Africa serves as the operational hub, the broader vision extends across the continent through strategic partnerships designed to expand African participation in the future of medicine and biomedical discovery. Together, these collaborations are expected to support the generation of more than one million African clinico-genomic insights over time — creating one of the continent’s largest emerging biomedical intelligence ecosystems capable of supporting pharmaceutical research, biomarker discovery, therapeutic target identification, diagnostics, and future AI-native healthcare applications.

“This is bigger than infrastructure — it’s about expanding who participates in shaping the future of medicine,” said Yusuf Henriques, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IndyGeneUS Bio. “For too long, large segments of the global population have remained underrepresented in the datasets shaping healthcare innovation. Through advanced AI capabilities, scientific expertise, and African clinico-genomic insights, we are building infrastructure designed to accelerate discovery, expand precision medicine opportunities, and create pathways for more inclusive healthcare innovation globally.”

The infrastructure is designed to support pharmaceutical companies, healthcare systems, biotechnology organizations, academic researchers, governments, and strategic investors seeking access to next-generation biomedical capabilities and differentiated datasets.

“Africa has an opportunity to play a defining role in the future of healthcare innovation,” said Vinodh Edward, Chief Executive Officer of The Aurum Institute.

“By combining clinical research excellence, healthcare implementation expertise, pathology infrastructure, and AI-enabled discovery systems, we are building platforms capable of translating scientific insights into measurable health impact at scale.”

The partners believe the future of AI-driven medicine will be defined not only by computational capability, but by access to diverse, high-quality data capable of driving meaningful discovery.

As governments, healthcare organizations, and pharmaceutical companies race to build sovereign biomedical capabilities, the AI×Bio Factory positions Africa not only as a participant in healthcare innovation — but as a builder of its future.

ABOUT INDYGENEUS BIO

IndyGeneUS Bio is a biofintech company building AI-powered clinico-genomic intelligence infrastructure through its proprietary Clinico-Genomic Insight Engine (CGIE™) to accelerate drug discovery, precision medicine, and sovereign biomedical innovation. The company develops next-generation health intelligence systems that transform genomic, clinical, pathology, imaging, and real-world evidence data into actionable insights for pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, researchers, and governments advancing AI-driven medicine.

ABOUT THE AURUM INSTITUTE

The Aurum Institute is a leading African health research and implementation organization dedicated to advancing scientific excellence, healthcare innovation, and public health impact across Africa. For more than two decades, Aurum has supported groundbreaking clinical research, healthcare delivery innovation, implementation science, and public health programs that have improved health outcomes for millions across the continent.

ABOUT GLOBAL HEALTH INNOVATIONS

Global Health Innovations (GHI), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Aurum Institute, focuses on commercializing healthcare innovation, digital health technologies, and strategic research infrastructure. GHI works with governments, healthcare organizations, technology partners, and industry stakeholders to translate scientific discovery into scalable healthcare solutions capable of delivering measurable impact across Africa and global markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.