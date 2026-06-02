Rula Health Appoints Frank A. Calderoni to its Board of Directors

Frank Calderoni

Appointment Supports Company’s Continued Expansion of Access to Behavioral Healthcare

Frank’s experience in building resilient, world-class organizations will help us continue to deliver high-quality behavioral healthcare and impact more lives than ever.” — Josh Bruno, CEO & Founder of Rula

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rula Health, a nationwide behavioral health provider delivering accessible, insurance-covered care, today announced the appointment of Frank A. Calderoni to its Board of Directors. The appointment comes during a period of continued expansion for the company as it works to meet increasing demand for high-quality mental healthcare services.

Calderoni is a growth-focused tech veteran with deep expertise scaling global enterprises. By leveraging Calderoni’s technology background, Rula aims to further improve how patients connect with high-quality care, while helping providers remove administrative burden so they can focus on delivering meaningful progress for their patients.

For nearly 14 years, Calderoni has served on Adobe’s Board of Directors, and as one of its most senior independent directors, currently holds the position of Lead Independent Director. He previously served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Anaplan, Inc., where he led the company through its successful IPO and global expansion. Prior to Anaplan, Calderoni served as the Executive Vice President, Operations, and Chief Financial Officer of Red Hat, Inc. He also spent over a decade at Cisco Systems, Inc., including serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. His extensive background also includes senior leadership positions at QLogic, SanDisk, and IBM. Calderoni’s experience in managing large-scale systems and secure data environments will support Rula’s continued growth and operational excellence.

"We are fortunate to welcome Frank to Rula’s Board of Directors as we work to bridge the gap in mental health access,” said Josh Bruno, CEO and Founder of Rula. "As we continue to grow, our focus remains on ensuring that our providers receive exceptional support and patients can quickly access the care they need. Frank’s experience in building resilient, world-class organizations will help us continue to deliver high-quality behavioral healthcare and impact more lives than ever.”

“What drew me to Rula is their clarity of purpose,” said Calderoni. “They are tackling one of the most critical challenges in healthcare today—making high-quality care accessible. I’m excited to join the board and collaborate with this leadership team to help guide the company through its next chapter of scale. Together, we’re going to ensure Rula’s platform continues to innovate, support our providers, and drive meaningful outcomes for patients.”

This appointment underscores Rula’s commitment to supporting the clinical community and expanding access to care. The company offers therapy, psychiatric services and medication management in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and has grown to a network of over 23,000 licensed providers serving 180 million lives covered through insurance.

For more information on Rula's services, visit: https://www.rula.com/.

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About Rula Health

Rula is a comprehensive behavioral health solution that makes high-quality mental health care more accessible and affordable. With a nationwide network of more than 23,000 licensed providers, Rula offers next-day availability for therapy and psychiatry, 24/7 crisis support, and a seamless digital experience that connects patients to the right care quickly. Patients can match with a provider in minutes, verify insurance coverage and out-of-pocket costs upfront, attend secure telehealth sessions, and track their progress—all within a single, easy-to-use platform. Rula partners with most major insurance networks, including Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, Kaiser, UnitedHealthcare, and most Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, covering more than 180 million lives across the U.S. Learn more at Rula.com.

Press Contact: press@rula.com

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