UNESCO representative visits schools in El Salvador to assess progress on the Agustine Project

Within the framework of the Agustine Project: Support for Violence Prevention in El Salvador, the Director of the UNESCO Regional Office for Central America, Mexico, and Colombia, Mr. Alexander Leicht, carried out an official visit to the country with the aim of firsthand learning about the progress in the implementation of this initiative in its second year.

The Agustine Project is funded by the European Union and implemented by UNESCO, UNICEF, and Expertise France, in coordination with the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology (MINEDUCYT). It seeks to contribute to violence prevention through the strengthening of socio-emotional skills, student participation, and the promotion of inclusive and safe educational environments.

The visit included his participation in the Fourth Departmental Meeting of Student Councils, held at Santa Clara School in San Luis Talpa, La Paz. This gathering brought together approximately 170 student leaders and 170 supporting teachers and is part of a series of 26 meetings promoted by the project to strengthen student leadership, active participation, and peaceful coexistence in educational centers.

During his remarks, the Director highlighted the importance of promoting safe and participatory learning environments, recognizing the key role of the student community as agents of change in building a culture of peace.

Subsequently, the delegation traveled to the Alberto Masferrer Educational Complex in the district of Olocuilta, where a field visit was conducted to observe the project’s implementation at the school level. There, Mr. Alexander Leicht was able to gain closer insight into socio-educational sessions aimed at the design and implementation of student micro-projects. The visit also included the observation of a methodological transfer session led by project facilitators, in which teachers and students participated.

This visit reaffirms the commitment of UNESCO and its partners to strengthening El Salvador’s education system, placing students at the center of efforts to build a more just, peaceful, and inclusive society.