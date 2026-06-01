Forever Flavors: Stories of Food, Memory and Living Heritage

By the close of the call, 1,076 submissions had been received through the project website, RedNote, Instagram, and email outreach. Contributors wrote in from China, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia, the United States, Canada, Pakistan, India, and beyond. From these, 88 stories were archived, with 67 selected entries published on the project website and social media channels, generating more than 2.5 million engagements online.

Taken together, the stories reveal how culinary heritage lives not only in recipes, but in everyday acts of cooking, sharing, and remembering. The entries move fluidly between instruction and emotion: some document techniques with near-clinical precision, while others unfold like memoirs shaped by migration, grief, reunion, and resilience.

Again and again, contributors returned to one central idea: food as a language of care. Many stories described families who rarely expressed affection directly, yet communicated love through the care devoted to preparing each other’s favorite dishes. In one submission, a contributor living in Gansu described receiving frozen ribs sent by her mother across more than 1,500 kilometers. “She never asks if I’m doing well,” the writer reflected. “Only, ‘Have you eaten the ribs?’”