From experience to connection: international students shaping dialogue across cultures in Türkiye

A series of in-depth interviews brought together students from diverse backgrounds across gender, nationality and socio-economic contexts. In their reflections, participants spoke not only about their academic journeys, but also about how they build connections, navigate differences, and develop a sense of belonging. Participants were encouraged to share their perspectives in their own words, creating a space for thoughtful exchange and attentive listening.

Several patterns emerged. Language proficiency was identified as a key factor shaping both academic experience and social integration, often facilitating friendship-building and confidence in daily interactions. Peer relationships, particularly within university settings, were also important, providing entry points into local culture and helping students understand social norms and develop familiarity over time. Belonging was therefore gradual rather than immediate, shaped through repeated shared experiences.