UOVO Expands International Art Logistics and Exhibition Services with Key Appointment

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Maria Cabrejas joins UOVO as Director of Business Development, Specialized Services, bringing expertise in global logistics & institutional partnerships

Maria’s appointment reflects our commitment to building the kind of specialized, experienced team that our institutional clients and international partners expect.” — Martha Hart, Head of International Shipping

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UOVO, which operates 30+ purpose-built storage facilities for art, fashion, and wine collectors across the U.S., announced the appointment of Maria Cabrejas as Director of Business Development, Specialized Services. This newly defined role will focus on expanding UOVO’s capabilities in international art logistics and exhibition services. The hire signals UOVO’s continued investment in deepening its specialized service offerings for museums, galleries, and institutional partners in the U.S. and internationally.

Cabrejas brings extensive experience managing complex, cross-border exhibition projects for both nonprofit institutions and commercial environments. Her background spans the full project delivery lifecycle — from initial budget frameworks and door-to-door freight estimates to the execution of intricate, multi-venue exhibition logistics — across the United States, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Prior to joining UOVO, she held senior roles at SIT Spain and IAS Australia, and served as Collections Manager at New York’s South Street Seaport Museum, where she led the institution’s collection recovery efforts following Hurricane Sandy.

“Maria’s appointment reflects our commitment to building the kind of specialized, experienced team that our institutional clients and international partners expect,” said Martha Hart, Head of International Shipping at UOVO. “Her depth of knowledge across global exhibition logistics, combined with her background in the museum world, makes her exceptionally well-positioned to strengthen and expand what UOVO can deliver.”

In her new role, Cabrejas will focus on cultivating long-term partnerships with ICEFAT members and international art logistics agents, as well as deepening relationships with museums and galleries seeking a single, dedicated provider for end-to-end international exhibition services. Her work will build on UOVO's existing suite of specialized art services, which includes inventory management, condition reporting, crating, airfreight and ocean shipping, in-house customs procedures, airport transportation and supervision, contract registrar and courier services, installation and deinstallation, and museum-grade storage.

Maria Cabrejas can be reached at mcabrejas@uovo.com.

ABOUT UOVO

UOVO provides premium storage, transportation, logistics, and collection management services for fine art, fashion, wine, and valuable collections of all kinds. Operating more than 30 purpose-built storage facilities across the U.S., UOVO serves clients through its expert technical teams, specialized transportation networks, digital inventory tools, and concierge-level support.

Services span UOVO Art, UOVO Fashion, and UOVO Wine — each built around the unique needs of collections across their lifecycle. UOVO's clients include private collectors, corporations, institutions, estates, museums, galleries, designers, wineries, and industry professionals, and more.

For more information, visit www.uovo.com.

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