Portsmouth Comedy Sensation Skeeta G to Headline 6th Annual Father’s Day Comedy Roast at The Granby Theater

Get ready to laugh your socks off at the The Granby Theater! Join us on June 21, 2026 at 6:00 PM (Eastern Time) for a night full of hilarious jokes celebrating dads everywhere. Bring your friends, your family, and a big appetite for fun. It's the perfect

The Granby Theater provides the perfect backdrop for this premium nightlife event, offering an upscale atmosphere and top-tier audio-visual production.

He was there when I didn’t understand, he was there when I was wrong, he was there when I cried, he was there when I lied. For some reason my dad was always there, when I needed him the most.”” — Michael Jordan

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NORFOLK, VA — As of June 1, 2026, tickets are officially on sale for the highly anticipated 6th Annual Father’s Day Comedy Roast. Organized by local nightlife favorites DJ S2 and Chevy Lanee, the premier holiday event returns to the historic Granby Theater on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the three-hour comedy powerhouse running until 9:00 PM.Portsmouth’s own comedy star, Skeeta G , is officially locked in to headline the night. Known for sharp crowd-work and raw humor, Skeeta G will command a heavy-hitting regional lineup featuring Phat Baby, Derrick Brooks, SteFunny Denise, KG The Kid, Ben Matthews and Jessica Liz. The event will also feature a special musical performance by Shez Treble, with hosting duties handled by Chevy Lanee and music by DJ S2.The roster of talent is prepared to hilariously skewer the ups, downs, and relatable struggles of fatherhood. Attendees can experience this high-energy roast in the premium, upscale atmosphere of downtown Norfolk's most famous historic theater."Having Skeeta G anchor our sixth year alongside this unbelievable lineup takes the roast to a whole new level," said co-organizer DJ S2. "This is local culture, incredible comedy, and the absolute best way to celebrate Dad with great energy."Tickets are priced at $30 for General Admission and $45 for VIP Admission, which includes premium floor seating and dinner. Due to venue capacity limits, organizers strongly encourage securing tickets in advance.Fans and families can purchase tickets directly online via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6th-annual-fathers-day-comedy-roast-tickets-1987368083436?aff=oddtdtcreator

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