Portsmouth Comedy Sensation Skeeta G to Headline 6th Annual Father’s Day Comedy Roast at The Granby Theater
The Granby Theater provides the perfect backdrop for this premium nightlife event, offering an upscale atmosphere and top-tier audio-visual production.
Portsmouth’s own comedy star, Skeeta G, is officially locked in to headline the night. Known for sharp crowd-work and raw humor, Skeeta G will command a heavy-hitting regional lineup featuring Phat Baby, Derrick Brooks, SteFunny Denise, KG The Kid, Ben Matthews and Jessica Liz. The event will also feature a special musical performance by Shez Treble, with hosting duties handled by Chevy Lanee and music by DJ S2.
The roster of talent is prepared to hilariously skewer the ups, downs, and relatable struggles of fatherhood. Attendees can experience this high-energy roast in the premium, upscale atmosphere of downtown Norfolk's most famous historic theater.
"Having Skeeta G anchor our sixth year alongside this unbelievable lineup takes the roast to a whole new level," said co-organizer DJ S2. "This is local culture, incredible comedy, and the absolute best way to celebrate Dad with great energy."
Tickets are priced at $30 for General Admission and $45 for VIP Admission, which includes premium floor seating and dinner. Due to venue capacity limits, organizers strongly encourage securing tickets in advance.
Fans and families can purchase tickets directly online via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6th-annual-fathers-day-comedy-roast-tickets-1987368083436?aff=oddtdtcreator
DJ S2 & Chevy Lanee
FGM Entertainment Group
+1 757-816-7524
fgm.entgroup@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.