INFINITI HR Expands Mental Health and Wellness Support for Employers During Mental Health Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFINITI HR, a national professional employer organization (PEO) providing HR, payroll, benefits, and risk management solutions, is marking Mental Health Awareness Month this May by spotlighting the mental health and wellness resources available to its employer clients and their workforces, and helping businesses build strategies that get used.

Despite widespread EAP adoption, utilization rates average just 3% to 8% across most organizations. Offering a benefit is not the same as making it accessible. Through its EAP partnership, INFINITI HR gives client employees confidential 24/7 access to a comprehensive suite of support services, all through a single, integrated platform.

Employees have access to:

Emotional Support: Face-to-face or virtual counseling sessions for anxiety, depression, stress, grief, loss, and relationship conflicts.

Wellness Coaching: Flexible coaching sessions covering nutrition, fitness, weight management, smoking cessation, and resiliency.

Work and Lifestyle Support: Help with child, elder, and pet care; relocation; and government assistance resources.

Legal Guidance: Free consultation and discounted local representation for family law, wills, estate planning, and more.

Financial Resources: Guidance on retirement planning, budgeting, debt, taxes, and more.

Digital Access: 24/7 online support including on-demand articles, videos, podcasts, and training.

"Every employer wants employees to feel supported, and more companies today understand that mental health resources are an important part of that commitment," said Javier Ramirez, COO of INFINITI HR. "The challenge is making sure employees actually know what’s available and feel comfortable using those resources when they need them. Awareness, accessibility and reducing stigma are what make these programs truly effective."

For small and mid-sized businesses especially, access to this level of support is often out of reach without a PEO partner. INFINITI HR's platform bundles mental health and wellness benefits alongside payroll, compliance, and risk management, giving employers a single infrastructure to support their people without the administrative complexity of managing it independently. The company was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being 2026.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, INFINITI HR has published employer-focused resources including "Building a Mental Health Strategy That Goes Beyond EAP Brochures," available at infinitihr.com/media/blog.



About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) providing human resources

outsourcing, payroll, risk management, employee benefits, and insurance services to businesses nationwide. INFINITI HR’s tailored solutions help companies streamline operations, stay compliant, and build strong, sustainable cultures.

To learn more, visit infinitihr.com, call 866-552-6360, or email info@infinitihr.com.

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