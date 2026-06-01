Next Step Filings Releases Trust Standard for Vetting Business Compliance Providers

Four-point public framework helps small business owners separate accountable compliance services from filing mills that hide leaders and fees.

Compliance is a relationship, not a transaction. If a provider will not stand behind a name and an address, owners should ask why.” — Lisa Matthews, GM and Business Compliance Advisor, Next Step Filings

GLEN ALLEN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Step Filings, a compliance-focused business services company that has processed more than 20,000 state filings across 12 U.S. states, today released a four-point Trust Standard designed to help small business owners evaluate whether a compliance provider can be trusted to handle their state filings.

The standard responds to a growing concern in the small business community. As state agencies modernize portals and federal Beneficial Ownership reporting takes hold under the Corporate Transparency Act, business owners are receiving more compliance solicitations than ever. Many are difficult to distinguish from official state notices. Some come from automated filing mills with no human oversight.

"Most small business owners find out they are out of compliance at the worst possible moment," said Lisa Matthews, General Manager and Business Compliance Advisor at Next Step Filings. "A bank flags their account. A contract falls through. A payment processor freezes funds. By then, they are already losing money. The Trust Standard gives owners a way to vet a provider before any of that happens."

The framework, which Next Step Filings is publishing as a public reference, asks owners to verify four things before paying any compliance provider:

1. The provider names its real leaders. A legitimate operator should be willing to be identified by name, title, and verifiable role. Anonymous operations leave clients with no accountability.

2. The provider has a real physical office. A published street address, not a virtual mail drop, signals that the company can be reached and held responsible.

3. The provider separates state fees from service fees. Owners should always see what the state charges and what the provider charges as two distinct line items, before any payment.

4. The provider has recent, verified customer reviews. Reviews should be current, attributable, and consistent with the service description.

The compliance industry has expanded quickly. Many automated services scrape public state databases and send high-pressure notices that resemble official correspondence. When a business owner mistakes a real notice for one of these solicitations and ignores it, the result can be administrative dissolution, frozen bank accounts, and weeks of recovery time.

Next Step Filings was built around the opposite model. Every filing is manually verified against state records before submission. The company maintains a 99.8 percent filing success rate, completes filings within 24 to 48 hours, and operates from a published office in Glen Allen, Virginia. Lisa Matthews is publicly available by name and phone.

"Compliance is a relationship, not a transaction," Matthews said. "If a provider will not stand behind a name and an address, owners should ask why."

The Trust Standard is available at nextstepfilings.com. Small business owners can also call 1-888-851-6604 or email hello@nextstepfilings.com to request a free compliance review.

Next Step Filings is a private business services company headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia. The company helps small business owners form, maintain, and protect their companies through accurate, state-specific filings, including annual renewals, certificates of good standing, reinstatements, and dissolutions. The company also offers full Spanish-language services for Hispanic-owned businesses. Next Step Filings does not provide legal advice. Learn more at nextstepfilings.com.

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