MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE PARTNERS WITH JETBLUE TO INSPIRE THE NEXT GENERATION OF AVIATION INNOVATORS

Two young children participate in a hands-on STEM activity at the Museum of Discovery and Science’s A Day in K event, exploring problem-solving and early learning skills through interactive play. Students gather in front of a JetBlue aircraft during an aviation STEM education experience. A new partnership between JetBlue and the Museum of Discovery and Science aims to inspire future aviation innovators through hands-on learning and career explorat

JetBlue-supported STEM Kits debut at the Museum of Discovery expanding a pathway from early aviation discovery to paid internships and future careers.

We are using aviation to turn early curiosity into hands-on discovery, opening the door to STEM learning, future career pathways and lifelong opportunity.” — Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is partnering with JetBlue, the official airline of MODS, to expand aviation-focused STEM learning for Broward County youth, creating a pathway that begins with incoming kindergartners and continues through paid high school internships and aviation career exploration.Through the partnership, JetBlue will support the creation of custom take-home science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) Kits for incoming Broward County kindergartners attending A Day in K: I’m Going to Kindergarten on June 3 and 4, MODS’ free annual school-readiness event that helps preschoolers and their families prepare for the transition to kindergarten. The partnership also supports the Museum’s Emil Buehler Aviation Academy, a year-long paid workforce development internship that connects Broward County high school students to aviation, aerospace and STEM career pathways.The JetBlue-supported STEM Kits will introduce young learners to the science of flight through hands-on activities exploring weight, drag, thrust and lift. Each kit will include the materials needed for families to continue STEM discovery at home, along with a new bookbag and co-branded keepsakes. Families will also have access to easy-to-follow instructional videos hosted on MODS’ YouTube channel, extending the learning experience beyond the Museum.A Day in K: I’m Going to Kindergarten is designed to build confidence, reduce anxiety and support school readiness through hands-on educational activities, simulated school routines, family resources and interactive learning through play.“The Museum of Discovery and Science exists to help children see themselves as curious, capable learners from the very beginning. The first day of kindergarten is more than the start of school. It is often the moment children begin to discover how they connect to the world around them as explorers, problem-solvers and future innovators,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of the Museum of Discovery and Science. “Through our partnership with JetBlue, we are using aviation to turn that early curiosity into hands-on discovery, opening the door to STEM learning, future career pathways and lifelong opportunity in one of South Florida’s most important industries.”Aviation is central to MODS’ physical science education and is woven into hands-on programs that make science relevant, exciting and accessible. The Museum’s STEMobile program brings immersive STEM learning directly into schools, libraries, community centers and neighborhoods across Broward County, reaching tens of thousands of learners annually, with most programs provided free to Title 1 schools, underserved communities and social service agencies. Earlier this year, the STEMobile took part in JetBlue’s 12th annual ‘Fly like a Girl’ day, helping further JetBlue’s mission of sparking early interest in STEM and aviation through the chance to learn from the airline’s female crewmembers including pilots, technicians, engineers and leaders.MODS’ Emil Buehler Aviation Academy builds on that early exposure by providing high school students with paid museum employment, education and workforce development training, field experiences, mentorship and networking with college faculty and industry professionals. Academy interns gain real-world skills while helping teach younger museum guests about the science of flight, creating a peer-to-peer model that connects early curiosity with future opportunity.“Through our JetBlue For Good initiatives, we look to invest in programs that help strengthen communities we serve, expand access to youth education and spark curiosity about careers in aviation and STEM,” said Icema Gibbs, vice president of corporate social responsibility and impact, JetBlue. “Our long-standing partnership with the Museum of Discovery and Science reflects that commitment by bringing hands-on aviation learning to life through STEM kit donations and continued educational experiences.”By connecting kindergarten readiness, family learning, mobile STEM education and paid workforce development, MODS and JetBlue are creating a continuum of aviation learning that supports students at multiple stages of their educational journey while helping broaden access to STEM and aviation career pathways.###About the Museum of Discovery and ScienceOpened in 1977 as the Discovery Center, today the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. MODS connects people to inspiring science, providing STEM education and cultural experiences for 450,000+ visitors annually in the 150,000 sq. ft. facility. MODS is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that has been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) for three decades. MODS has added to that distinction by being named Broward’s Hub for Resilience Education by the Board of the Community Foundation of Broward, selected by the LEGO Foundation as one of only 21 museums nationwide to join the Playful Learning Museum Network and awarded the prestigious 2023 IMLS National Medal for Museum Service.The Museum welcomes visitors from all walks of life. The Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).Like us or follow us on social media:Facebook: facebook.com/modsftlX (formerly Twitter): x.com/modsftlInstagram: instagram.com/modsftl

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