Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain Launches to Unite Three Trusted Inland Empire Home Service Brands

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New Company Brings Together AAVCO, MB Air & Plumbing, and First Choice Air & Plumbing Under One Family-Focused Brand While Retaining Local Leadership

Our goal is simple," added Prevost. "Honor the legacy these companies have built, invest in our people, and become the most trusted home service provider in the Inland Empire.” — Jeremy Prevost

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain proudly announces its official formation, bringing together three of the Inland Empire's most respected home service companies—AAVCO, MB Air & Plumbing, and First Choice Air & Plumbing—under a single unified brand dedicated to delivering exceptional HVAC, plumbing, and drain services throughout Southern California.The new company will be led by Jeremy Prevost, who assumes the role of CEO and Partner. Prevost brings more than two decades of home services leadership experience, having successfully built, scaled, and sold multiple industry-leading companies throughout the Mid-West & Western United States.The formation of Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain combines the strength, reputation, and customer relationships of three long-standing Inland Empire businesses while preserving the local values and service culture that made each company successful.A key component of the transition is the continued involvement of the Ballard family. Industry veterans Mark Ballard, Fred Ballard, and Steve Ballard will remain with the organization in key leadership roles, overseeing field operations, technician development, quality assurance, and customer service excellence."Family Ties represents the best of what our industry can be—family values, exceptional service, and a commitment to doing what's right for our customers and employees," said Prevost. "By bringing together AAVCO, MB Air & Plumbing, and First Choice Air & Plumbing, we're creating a stronger organization with greater resources, expanded capabilities, and the same trusted local teams our customers have relied on for years."The company will continue servicing homeowners throughout the Inland Empire and surrounding communities, offering:Air Conditioning Repair & ReplacementHeating Repair & InstallationPlumbing Repair & RepipingDrain Cleaning & Hydro JettingWater Heater & Tankless Water Heater ServicesSewer Line Repair & ReplacementIndoor Air Quality SolutionsPreventative Maintenance ProgramsEmergency HVAC & Plumbing ServicesCustomers of AAVCO, MB Air & Plumbing, and First Choice Air & Plumbing can expect a seamless transition, with familiar technicians, service professionals, and leadership continuing to serve the community under the Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain banner."Our goal is simple," added Prevost. "Honor the legacy these companies have built, invest in our people, and become the most trusted home service provider in the Inland Empire."With expanded operational resources, enhanced training programs, advanced technology, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Family Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain is positioned for long-term growth while maintaining the hometown service experience customers deserve.About Family Ties Air, Plumbing & DrainFamily Ties Air, Plumbing & Drain is a full-service residential HVAC, plumbing, and drain company serving homeowners throughout the Inland Empire and Southern California. Formed through the merger of AAVCO, MB Air & Plumbing, and First Choice Air & Plumbing, the company is built on a foundation of family values, technical excellence, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

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