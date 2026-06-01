Army military policeman sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography, other crimes during trial in Germany

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – A Soldier who preyed upon young boys on the internet pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including the production, distribution and possession of child pornography and the sexual abuse of a child through indecent communication during his trial May 26 – 27 at the Kaiserslautern courtroom.

Spc. William “Hank” Marshall, 26, a military policeman assigned to 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, was sentenced by the military judge to 20 years in prison, reduction in rank to E-1 and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.

Marshall also pleaded guilty to willfully disobeying his superior commissioned officer and for using obscene language to others involved in the trading of child pornography. Per the terms of his plea agreement, the government dismissed the remaining charges.

In June 2024, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported Marshall’s online activity to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

While stationed in Kaiserslautern starting in November 2023, Marshall used online gaming platforms such as Discord and Sony PlayStation to reach out to 10- to 13-year-old boys. He would ask the children to send him nude images and videos of themselves in exchange for money.

Army CID obtained a search warrant to collect his devices and discovered thousands of images of child pornography materials. Some he produced himself by recording his video chats with children where he asked young boys to undress and perform sexual acts.

While under investigation, Marshall was ordered not to use any electronic devices. On July 3, 2025, he was ordered into pretrial confinement for violating these orders when he was found hiding a tablet underneath his barracks room shower and using it to download child pornography.

Army CID’s investigation identified numerous child victims from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and other countries.

Three of his victims and their parents testified during the sentencing phase of the trial.

“This case sends a clear message: Soldiers who exploit children—whether online or in our communities—will be found, investigated thoroughly, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Lt. Col. Sara Nicholson, prosecutor, Eighth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “Army CID’s Kaiserslautern Resident Unit did exceptional work tracking digital evidence across multiple civilian and foreign jurisdictions. Their dedication ensured that every possible victim was accounted for and that the accused was brought to justice.”

“Sentences like this reinforce the effectiveness of Army CID's investigative process, demonstrating a commitment to removing child groomers, and collectors and distributors of child pornography, from society. To those who prey on children: Your actions will not be tolerated.” Said Special Agent in Charge Steven Ausfeldt, Army CID’s Europe Field Office. “We will find you, and the full force of the law will be brought down upon you.”

Marshall will serve his confinement at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.

This case was investigated by Army CID’s Kaiserslautern Resident Unit and prosecuted by Nicholson and Capt. Taylor Swift, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 21st Theater Sustainment Command.

The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is composed of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located worldwide, including locations in Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).

If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).