Washington National Guard and DNR Continue Partnership to Strengthen Wildfire Readiness

More than 100 Washington National Guard soldiers and airmen sharpened their wildfire response capabilities during the annual Wildland Firefighting Academy at the Washington State Fire Training Academy in North Bend, May 27-28, 2026.

The training, conducted in partnership with the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR), brought together 35 service members completing their initial wildland firefighter certification and 85 personnel participating in refresher training to maintain their qualifications. The academy was one of two major training events this year, with additional service members receiving training at Fairchild Air Force Base, resulting in approximately 185 Guardsmen prepared to support wildfire response operations across the state this summer.

Guardsmen were part of a mixed group, working with nearly 70 personnel representing interagency partners, including DNR, Washington State Parks, and other state and local organizations. Training alongside partner agencies allowed Guardsmen to build relationships and interoperability with the organizations they may work alongside during real-world wildfire emergencies.

"This is probably one of the most diverse groups that we've had and hosted here and it's pretty cool," said Ross Avichouser, a wildland fire training specialist with the Washington Department of Natural Resources. "It's important to build on the interagency wildland fire partner relationships by focusing on a shared mission, interagency cooperation, and enhancing the understanding of interagency differences."

The training isn’t new for the Washington National Guard and DNR, as the two organizations have worked together for years to ensure the state has a trained and ready force available to support wildfire suppression efforts.

"The Washington National Guard and the Washington Department of Natural Resources share a longstanding partnership built on a common mission: protecting the people, lands and resources of Washington," said LTC Ashley Coffey, the officer-in-charge of the wildland fire fighting training effort. "DNR provides expert instructors and oversight throughout the academy. Working side by side during training strengthens our relationship and helps ensure seamless coordination when responding to real-world wildfires."

The Washington National Guard has played an increasingly important role in the state's wildfire response efforts over the last decade. Since 2013, the Guard has expanded its annual wildland firefighting training program to ensure soldiers and airmen are prepared to support civil authorities during increasingly complex and destructive fire seasons. Since 2014, more than 4,500 Washington National Guard personnel have been activated in support of wildfire suppression operations, including the historic 2015 fire season when approximately 1,200 Guardsmen responded as more than one million acres burned across the state.

The annual academy has become a critical component of that readiness effort, providing nationally recognized Red Card certification training that enables Guardsmen to rapidly integrate with local, state, and federal firefighting agencies when activated. Over the years, Guard members have supported wildfire response efforts through hand crew operations, aviation support, fire line construction, logistical support, and community protection missions.

The two-day academy provides certification verification and classroom instruction before transitioning to field exercises under the supervision of DNR instructors. Throughout the academy, service members received instruction on personal protective equipment, crew accountability, and operational safety procedures before practical wildfire suppression training, which included instruction on how to deploy emergency fire shelters, identify and properly use wildland firefighting hand tools, construct fire lines, operate firing devices, utilize water delivery systems, and conduct mop-up operations after a fire has been contained.

During field exercises, Guardsmen dug fire lines, ran hoses and practiced techniques used to slow and contain moving wildfires while operating in realistic field conditions. The hands-on training emphasized both firefighter safety and effective suppression tactics.

"The motivation and dedication of the service members participating in this academy is evident from day one," said Coffey. "They understand that this training prepares them to serve their fellow Washingtonians during some of the state's most challenging emergencies. Serving our community is when our Guard shines. Despite the physical demands and long days, everyone brings energy, professionalism, and a strong sense of teamwork to every evolution and phase of instruction."