Corps of Engineers awards contract to repair Marshall, Minn., levee

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $290,000 contract to Three Oaks Construction, Inc., of North Sioux City, South Dakota, May 21, to repair erosion damage to the Redwood River Levee, near Marshall, Minnesota.

The work will focus on repairing the existing flood levee in two locations. Work includes minor clearing and tree removal, excavation, riprap and bedding placement, and turf restoration.

The rehabilitation is anticipated to be completed by late 2026.

The damage to the levee occurred in 2023, after the Marshall area experienced severe spring flooding. In late June 2024, the area again experienced high water levels within the flood risk management system. Upon the water’s recession, additional erosion of the levee was observed over 40-50 feet of the channel.

The St. Paul District work is in close coordination with the city of Marshall to maintain the five earthen embankment levees that help reduce damage from flood events.

Every year, floods sweep through communities across the United States, taking lives, destroying property, shutting down businesses and causing millions of dollars in damage. The Corps of Engineers assists communities in building projects that reduce risk from floods while managing a number of reservoirs designed to reduce excess flooding.

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