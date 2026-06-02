National Gear Repair Releases Detailed Gloucester Industrial Gear Drive Rebuild and Reassembly Video

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Gear Repair has released a new technical video showcasing the complete rebuild and reassembly of a massive Gloucester industrial gear drive, giving maintenance teams, plant managers, and industrial operators a close look at the precision required to restore large industrial gearbox equipment.The video, titled “Massive Gloucester Industrial Gear Drive Complete Rebuild & Reassembly Guide,” walks viewers through the final reassembly phase of a Gloucester industrial gearbox rebuild after the unit has been torn down, cleaned, inspected, repaired, remachined, and prepared for final assembly.The rebuild begins with the lower housing fully cleaned, coated, reground, and ready for installation. National Gear Repair technicians press the lower bearings onto the main vertical shaft, secure them with retaining rings, and use an overhead crane to carefully lower the shaft assembly into the bottom half of the housing. The bearings are then heavily packed with premium assembly grease to support proper lubrication during initial startup.The video also shows the installation of internal oil distribution brackets and scrapers, with technicians verifying clearances before moving on to one of the most critical stages of the rebuild: lowering the massive helical bull gear into the casing. Proper alignment during this process is essential to help ensure reliable gear mesh and long-term performance.Once the bull gear is positioned, National Gear Repair technicians secure the locking collars, inspect the gear teeth, and slide the mating pinion shafts into place to verify the gear mesh. The video also highlights specialized rebuild techniques, including precision TIG welding and the use of controlled localized heat to expand spacers, collars, and bearings for proper shrink-fit installation.As the upper housing is prepared, technicians apply a continuous bead of high-temperature aviation sealant around the casing perimeter. Guide pins are installed, and the top half of the housing is slowly lowered by crane to join the two casing halves. The housing bolts are then locked down before the external bearing assemblies, side covers, seal plates, and cooling components are installed.The rebuild continues with the heating and installation of a large tapered roller bearing, which is evenly warmed and checked with an infrared thermometer to allow controlled thermal expansion before sliding onto the shaft. Heavy-duty side covers and seal plates are sealed, greased, and bolted to the main block to secure the bearing assembly.National Gear Repair’s video also documents the installation of cooling components, including the heat sink cover, internal cooling coil, heat exchanger, cooling fan, fin jacket, inspection covers, blanking plates, output covers, oil seals, shaft packing material, and clear inspection window. Each sealing surface is prepared with fresh sealant, and oil seals are packed with grease to help reduce the risk of leaks after installation.By the end of the video, the Gloucester industrial gear drive has been transformed from a rusted and worn core into a fully rebuilt, remachined, sealed, and customer-ready industrial gearbox.“Large industrial gear drives require more than basic repair work,” said a spokesperson for National Gear Repair. “Every bearing, gear, shaft, seal, housing surface, and internal clearance must be handled with precision. This video gives customers a behind-the-scenes look at the level of detail that goes into a complete industrial gearbox rebuild.”Industrial gear drives are used in demanding environments such as manufacturing, mining, cement, aggregate, power generation, water treatment, and heavy processing facilities. When these units fail, replacement can be expensive and lead times can be long. A complete rebuild can help extend equipment life, reduce downtime, and restore critical production equipment back to service.The full video is available on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJDHm6ZXusQ National Gear Repair provides complete industrial gearbox repair, emergency gearbox repair, gear manufacturing, reverse engineering, bearing replacement, shaft repair, housing repair, and full rebuild services for industrial customers throughout the United States.About National Gear RepairNational Gear Repair is an industrial gearbox repair and manufacturing company based in Upland, California. The company specializes in repairing, rebuilding, remachining, and reverse engineering large industrial gearboxes and speed reducers for heavy-duty applications. National Gear Repair serves customers in mining, cement, aggregate, power generation, water treatment, manufacturing, and other industrial sectors.

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