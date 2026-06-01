CM1 Hopper Retires after 20 Years of Service

NAVAL CONSTRUCTION BATTALION CENTER GULFPORT, Miss. - Construction Mechanic 1st Class Jason Hopper, assigned to Naval Construction Battalion Center retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of honorable service, concluding a career including both fleet and expeditionary assignments across the U.S. Navy and Seabee communities.

Hopper enlisted in the Navy in May 2006 and initially served as an Electronics Technician aboard the USS Bainbridge (DDG-96). After three years at sea, he cross rated to Construction Mechanic in 2009 and went on to serve with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, Beachmaster Unit 2, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11, Assault Craft Unit 4 and Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport.

Throughout his career, Hopper earned qualifications as both a Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist and Surface Warfare Specialist. His personal decorations include the Navy Commendation Medal, four Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and various other unit and service awards.

“As a kid, I never thought I’d join the military,” said Hopper. “My grandfather served during World War II, and I had two uncles who served in Vietnam, but I never imagined I would follow that path myself. As I got older and began to realize everything our country had provided for us, I felt a responsibility to give something back.”

“Looking back now, this career became more than I ever could have imagined. It has truly been an honor, a privilege and a pleasure to serve over the past 20 years,” he said.

Following his retirement from active duty service, Hopper will continue supporting the military community as the Auto Skills manager for Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport.

Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, serves more than 10,000 service members, civilian personnel, veterans and family members. NCBC Gulfport is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the Naval Construction Training Center, the Expeditionary Combat Skills Training Center and nearly 40 tenants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The Sailors of NCBC Gulfport personify the "Can-Do" motto of Seabees and are ready to deploy and serve globally. For more information about NCBC Gulfport, visit our website at https://cnrse.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NCBC-Gulfport/