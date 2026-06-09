Boostr and Vox Media Execute Landmark Agentic AdCP Media Buy, Signaling a New Era for Automated Advertising

Boostr

The autonomous agent-to-agent transaction leverages AdCP to eliminate hours of manual setup and streamline complex campaign-level negotiations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boostr, the leading unified revenue operating system for premium publishers, and Vox Media, the leading modern media company, today announced the successful execution of an agentic media buy utilizing the Advertising Context Protocol (AdCP) . This milestone represents a significant leap forward in advertising technology, moving beyond traditional IO’s and programmatic channels toward a future of autonomous, agent-to-agent (A2A) commercial media buys.Leveraging AdCP, Vox Media, using Boostr’s Seller Agent, successfully received, negotiated, and completed a media purchase with zero manual intervention. Unlike other direct buying channels, this agentic buy allowed for complex, campaign-level negotiations, including budget allocation, audience parameters, delivery schedules, and trafficking of creative. Keeping humans in the loop, Vox Media simply accepted the buy and verified it in their ad server to launch the campaign, eliminating hours of manual campaign setup.“This isn’t just an incremental improvement; this is the future of automated media buying,” said Patrick O’Leary, CEO and Founder of Boostr. “By moving from a world of 'managed chaos' to one of agentic efficiency, Agentic buying removes the operational tax that has plagued publishers for a decade. This transaction proves that AI agents can act as a bridge between intent and execution, allowing machines to handle the technical heavy lifting so that human talent can focus on high-touch strategy and creative partnerships. Ultimately, publishers benefit economically as more of the ad budget goes to the working media at lower operational costs.”The transaction demonstrated the power of the AdCP protocol, where the AI agents reached a mutual agreement that functions as a digital insertion order. This process effectively streamlines the traditionally weeks-long back-and-forth of proposals and approvals into a near-instantaneous, secure exchange.“What stood out most in this execution was speed,” said Lauren Winter, Head of Advertising Operations at Vox Media. “A typical premium direct buy involves back-and-forth across multiple touchpoints - planning, approvals, and execution - that can take days or weeks to manage. Here, the agents handled those mechanical steps end-to-end, while our ops team verified the buy and launched the campaign. At scale, this shifts where our traffickers and planners spend their time, from executing individual buys to shaping the strategy, guardrails, and standards the agents operate within, and applying judgment where our partners depend on it."This execution marks a pivotal moment for the Agentic Advertising movement, as more publishers and buyers move toward an Agentic future that supports autonomous workflows. Boostr is also excited to announce its joining of the Agentic Advertising Organization (AAO) as a founding member and looks forward to contributing to the Agentic buying revolution.About Vox MediaVox Media, the leader in modern media, is home to a portfolio of top talent and engaging editorial brands that ignite conversations and set trends, including Eater, Vox, The Verge, SB Nation, The Dodo, New York Magazine, The Cut, and Vulture. The company’s podcast network is one of the largest in the U.S., publishing premium shows that inform, entertain, and delight, including Pivot, Criminal, Today Explained, Where Should We Begin?, Stay Tuned with Preet, The Vergecast, Waveform, and A Touch More. Across platforms, Vox Media ignites culture through stories that shape all aspects of our audience’s lives.VISIT US AT https://www.voxmedia.com/ About BoostrBoostr is the most comprehensive and accurate digital transformation platform for managing advertising sales and delivery in the media industry. Purpose-built by media professionals, Boostr offers CRM, OMS, automated RFP response tools, and the Boostr Agent Series , a powerful suite of AI assistants designed to streamline workflows and drive smarter decisions across the revenue org.Our platform helps media companies sell more, at higher margins, with greater efficiency. Some of our clients include Vevo, Audacy, Buzzfeed, Vox, People Inc, and many more.Boostr’s solutions integrate seamlessly with your preferred apps and systems, from ad servers and DSPs to marketing automation and ERP/Finance tools, ensuring your teams can work the way they want while maximizing value. This approach enhances productivity and eliminates data latency that comes from manual syncing, so you always have the real-time information you need.Want to accelerate your digital transformation? Book a demo —we’d love to show you what Boostr can do.VISIT US AT https://www.boostr.com/

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