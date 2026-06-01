After 29 Years, an A-10 time capsule at the 104th Fighter Wing reveals its secrets

After 29 years, A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft tail number 78-0648 finally revealed its secrets. A time capsule placed inside the aircraft's weapons bay on September 26, 1997, was reopened by one of the crew chiefs who helped place it there.

Throughout aviation history, placing items inside an aircraft has been a way to preserve its story, honor its pilots and maintainers, or sometimes hide a few secrets. During World War II, aircrews often tucked personal belongings into bombers and fighters before deployment. Mechanics wrote messages on airframes, while pilots carried letters, patches, and small keepsakes hidden within the aircraft. Many of these items remained undiscovered until decades later when the aircraft were restored.

By the late 20th century, intentionally placing time capsules inside retired aircraft became a way to preserve history for future generations. In the case of A-10 tail number 78-0648, those who sealed the capsule believed it would never be opened again.

Technically, the aircraft never flew after its retirement. However, it was recently lifted by crane and will soon "fly" once more when transported by a Chinook helicopter to its new permanent location. During preparations for the move, the time capsule was discovered and opened—something none of its creators ever expected to happen.

On May 28, 2026, an event was held at Barnes Air National Guard Base, bringing together former A-10 pilots, crew chiefs, and current members of the 104th Fighter Wing. Historical records documented the placement of the capsule, but not its exact location or its contents. Fortunately, records did identify many of the people involved in the project, allowing them to be located and invited to witness the opening.

As attendees gathered around, retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rob Roy and Technical Sgt. Sam Edinger carefully removed a large ammunition can from the belly of the aircraft. Inside were books, photographs, documents, and personal mementos that had remained untouched for nearly three decades.

Throughout the event, stories were shared about why this particular aircraft was chosen for display and what led to the end of its flying career. Veterans reminisced about simpler times on base and reflected on the A-10's remarkable 30-year service with the wing—the longest tenure of any aircraft assigned to the 104th Fighter Wing.

Rob Roy, who was a technical sergeant when the aircraft was retired in 1997, shared the history of the aircraft. "It's a Gulf War veteran, with no kills, and at the time it was nicknamed 'Georgia Girl*,'"* said Roy.

Among the items discovered were the dog tags, name tape, rank insignia, and photographs of retired Master Sgt. Mike Pijar, who served as a crew chief on the aircraft. Pijar passed away on December 20, 2024, making the discovery especially meaningful to those who knew him.

Another item that sparked conversation was a "key" labeled for aircraft number 79-0100. The find led to discussions about why the aircraft's tail number had changed over time. The story is tied to Maj. John Southrey, who lost his life on September 17, 1986, while flying A-10 tail number 78-0648. In a unique tribute, members of the wing later dedicated the display aircraft in his honor.

In the 1997 Air Scoop 50th Anniversary Edition newsletter, Technical Sgt. Wayne Brown, a 104th Fighter Wing aircraft mechanic, spoke about the significance of preserving the aircraft.

"There is a lot of personal pride here," Brown said. "When you work at a place you call home for a long period of time, it has to affect you."

Current members of the wing have now been given the opportunity to add their own items to the time capsule before it is sealed once again. The aircraft will be relocated to the wing's aircraft display area, known today as the "Field of Dreams," where it will join other historic aircraft that have served at Barnes.

As far as anyone knows, the A-10 is the only aircraft on display at the wing that contains a time capsule—making its story even more unique and ensuring that a new generation will one day uncover another piece of 104th Fighter Wing history.