From a Single Voice to a Movement: 'Your Health in Full Bloom' Returns to NYC to Celebrate Total Wellness

Early Bird Tickets 50% Off for Landmark Event Joining Medical Visionaries and Celebrity Advocates

Many quietly endure physical distress, not knowing where to turn. This summit connects us with advanced solutions so we can reclaim our energy and live without limits.” — Cynthia Bailey, Model, Actress, and Entrepreneur

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine a space where personal health comes into full bloom, transforming the burden of chronic pain into absolute clarity, validation, and a definitive roadmap to recovery. This summer, that transformative space becomes a reality as Fibroid Fighters announces the return of the premier national health empowerment event, "Your Health in Full Bloom." Taking place on July 30, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., this landmark event is a celebration of community, advocacy, and the power of taking active control of your full health.

‘Your Health in Full Bloom’ returns to Manhattan on the massive momentum of last year's event, which brought together over 500 attendees, celebrities, and health advocates. Past gatherings have set a gold standard blending health awareness with world-class entertainment, building a sense of community through inspiring survivor testimonials and star-studded concerts. The event has consistently welcomed multi-platinum R&B icons, Grammy-nominated artists, and legendary vocalists, including LaTocha (Xscape), Tweet, Lil’ Mo, and Sevyn Streeter. The musical entertainment creates an emotional connection, offering a welcoming, shared experience that leaves attendees feeling deeply inspired, validated, and fully empowered to pursue lifelong wellness.

‘Your Health In Full Bloom’ continues to expand its focus beyond women’s health to provide multi-specialty conversations on whole-body vitality, making it a highly anticipated national destination for health discovery.

The evening opens at 5:30 p.m. with a complimentary Health Expo, providing the public with free access to wellness resources and community connections. The program then transitions into the ticketed full event experience, combining expert medical specialists with celebrity advocates who share their personal health battles and the paths they took to recovery.

"As a model, actress, and entrepreneur, my public life was thriving while my private health was completely overshadowed by a debilitating condition," said co-host Cynthia Bailey. "Far too many individuals quietly endure severe physical distress because they don't know where to turn. This summit breaks that isolation, connecting us with advanced medical solutions so we can finally reclaim our energy and live without limits."

Joining Bailey on stage to reveal their own medical journeys are TV personalities Toya Johnson (Toya & Reginae), Shay Johnson (Love & Hip Hop: Miami), Sheree Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), and Celebrity Make-Up Artist Kym Lee-King.

At the core of this year’s summit is the powerful realization that health struggles look the same for everyone, regardless of background, fame, or status. By putting these recognizable public figures on the same stage and in the same room as everyday people, the event dismantles the invisible barriers that often surround medical conversations. Attendees are given a rare opportunity to connect deeply with peers and mentors who have walked the exact same path of pain, uncertainty, and healing. This shared vulnerability turns an isolated medical diagnosis into a unified, collective community movement.

Excitement is building around the upcoming announcement of the top-tier performers who will take the stage for a high-energy live concert celebrating health recovery, resilience, and personal victory.

Fibroid Fighters is offering a 50% limited-time Early Bird discount applied automatically on registration.

To register, visit Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3Sf9cnO or go to www.fibroidfighters.org. Join this national health movement in New York City to gain the knowledge, confidence, and community support required to take charge of your healthcare.

About Your Health In Full Bloom:

Taking place on July 30, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square, New York City, this national health empowerment event brings together patients, advocates, and medical experts to break the silence on widespread chronic conditions and advance the cause of health equity. For registration, scheduling, and attendance details, visit the official event page at https://www.fibroidfighters.org/home/annual-fibroid-awareness-event/.

About Fibroid Fighters

The Fibroid Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization dedicated to advancing the cause of health equity. Its mission is to educate the public on the medical, social, and economic impact of chronic conditions while expanding national access to innovative, minimally invasive treatments that preserve patient quality of life.

Your Health In Full Bloom 2026 Fibroid Awareness Event NYC

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