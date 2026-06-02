Bank Stocks Ride the AI Boom as Private Credit Risks Build Beneath the Surface

Christopher Whalen Whalen Global Advisors

Bank stocks are soaring, but growing exposure to private credit and shadow banking could leave investors vulnerable if liquidity conditions tighten.

Bank credit metrics look strongest when risk is easiest to ignore. History suggests that's exactly when investors should pay the closest attention.” — Christopher Whalen

ESTERO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whalen Global Advisors (“WGA”) has just released The IRA Bank Book Q2 2026, which delivers a detailed look at the operating realities and credit risks building beneath the surface of the financial system. The 30+ page deep-dive into the US banking sector examines why bank stocks continue to outperform even as credit risks migrate into less transparent corners of the financial system, following the sector's remarkable performance in 2025.“Outside of AI and technology, financials have been one of the market's strongest trades,” notes WGA Chairman Christopher Whalen. “That strength masks an uncomfortable reality. Credit metrics continue to improve even as bank exposure to private credit funds, nonbank lenders, and other shadow banking entities grows at double-digit rates. Investors are assuming these exposures are low risk because defaults remain subdued. History suggests that's exactly when risk is most likely to be mispriced.”“The growing dependence of banks on non-depository financial institutions, including private credit funds, credit managers, and private equity sponsors, raises an important question: Are investors looking at genuine credit quality, or simply another liquidity-fueled cycle? If the FOMC tightens policy later this year, bank stocks could face a meaningful reassessment.”The report includes WGA’s proprietary estimate of the contingent credit exposure of U.S. banks to these NDFIs, challenging the popular assumption that banks are largely insulated from the explosive growth of private credit and the broader shadow banking sector. The IRA Bank Book for Q2 2026 also features a discussion of the WGA Bank Top 50 test group as well as extensive tables and charts showing the performance of loans, fixed income assets and other indicia of bank financial performance.“One reason bank credit statistics look so healthy is that financial markets remain saturated with liquidity, pushing asset prices higher and suppressing defaults,” notes Whalen. “Despite the most aggressive tightening cycle in decades, many asset prices remain elevated and key measures of credit stress continue to fall. That is not evidence that risk has disappeared. It may simply reflect the lingering effects of fifteen years of extraordinary monetary intervention. As Q2 2026 draws to a close, evidence that there remains a huge amount of inflation in financial assets and markets after 15 years of massive securities purchases by the Federal Reserve Board.”The IRA Bank Book Q2 2026 is available for purchase in The IRA online store and to subscribers to The IRA Premium Service which provides ongoing analysis of bank risk, credit markets, and financial system stress points.About Whalen Global Advisors LLCWhalen Global Advisors LLC (WGA) is a Florida-based consulting, risk analytics and publishing company focused on the intersection of financial institutions, credit markets, and global macro risk. WGA publishes The Institutional Risk Analyst (ISSN 2692-1812), the IRA Bank Book (ISBN 978-0-692-09756-4) quarterly review, and the widely followed WGA Top Bank and Top Precious Metals rankings. For additional information, please contact us at: info@rcwhalen.com

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