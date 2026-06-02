International Breast Cancer Surgeon Dr. Karishma Kirti Joins Learn Look Locate’s Global Medical Advisory Team

Dr. Karishma Kirti, Mumbai-based Breast Oncoplastic Surgeon and Medical Advisor at Learn Look Locate.

Mumbai-based breast cancer surgeon Dr. Karishma Kirti joins Learn Look Locate’s global medical advisory team, expanding trusted patient education worldwide.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Breast Cancer Surgeon Dr. Karishma Kirti Joins Learn Look Locate's Global Medical Advisory Teamearn Look Locate (LLL), the patient-focused, expert-led global movement for breast health and breast cancer education, today announced the appointment of Karishma Kirti, MD, MS (Breast Oncoplasty), FEBS (Breast Surgery), a Mumbai, India-based Breast Oncoplastic Surgeon and Surgical Oncologist, as its newest Medical Advisor. Her appointment expands LLL's international physician network and strengthens its mission to provide medically vetted, compassionate breast cancer education and support to people worldwide."Being part of LLL feels deeply meaningful to me. Long before I even explored the website myself, my mentor introduced me to Learn Look Locate, and it has since been an invaluable resource in the many breast awareness talks I have conducted over the years."— Dr. Karishma Kirti, MDGlobal Expertise in Breast Health and Breast CancerDr. Kirti brings more than a decade of specialized surgical experience focused on breast health and breast cancer care for both women and men. She currently serves as:- Assistant Professor and Breast Consultant, Department of Surgical Oncology, D.Y. Patil Hospital, Navi Mumbai- Consultant Breast Oncoplastic Surgeon, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, MumbaiHer advanced training spans leading centers across India and Europe, including:- Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai- Visiting Fellowship in Oncoplastic Breast Surgery, L’Institut du Sein, Paris, under renowned breast surgeon Dr. Krishna B. Clough- Master of Surgery in Principles of Breast Oncoplasty, University of East Anglia, UK, with Distinction Honors- ESSO Fellowship, European Board of Surgery in Breast Surgery (UEMS, Belgium), with Merit HonorsCore clinical specializations include:- Breast cancer surgery and oncoplastic breast surgery for women and men- Breast conservation surgery and reconstruction- Benign breast disease management- Hereditary breast cancer and high-risk evaluation- Multidisciplinary breast cancer care, pathology-driven decision making, and early diagnosisAward-Winning Advocate for Women's HealthDr. Kirti's work at the intersection of breast health, breast cancer, and women's empowerment has been recognized nationally and internationally. Her honors include:- UN-Endorsed Medical Champion Warrior Award — The Kindness Practice Foundation, Mumbai (2025)- Women Icons of India Award in Healthcare — Mumbai (2025)- Trailblazing Indian Oncocare Leaders Award — Economic Times OncoFrontiers Summit (2025)- Best Emerging Oncologist Award — Presented by the Governor of Maharashtra (2022)- AMOGS "We for Stree Puraskar" for Upliftment of Women's Health — Rajbhavan, Mumbai (2022)She is an active member of ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology), the Association of Breast Surgeons of India (ABSI), and the European Breast Cancer Research Association of Surgical Trialists (EUBREAST). She serves on the Youth Committee of Breast Global and contributes as a reviewer for the European Journal of Surgical Oncology and the Indian Journal of Surgery, with research published in major journals including The Lancet and presented at international meetings such as SABCS and EBCC.Powered by a Global Team of 25 Medical Advisors Learn Look Locate is intentionally patient-focused and expert-led: every resource is created with patients in mind and reviewed by physicians at every step. With Dr. Kirti's appointment, LLL's Medical Advisory Team now includes 25 specialists across surgical oncology, pathology, radiology, genetics, reconstructive surgery, and medical oncology. Nothing goes live without being reviewed and medically vetted by these physicians — the doctors are literally behind every word."Every advance we make in breast cancer care should reach as many patients as possible. Learn Look Locate helps turn those advances into real understanding, and adding a globally trained surgeon like Dr. Karishma Kirti means more people can benefit from the progress we make in the clinic." Barry Rosen, MD, FACS Medical Advisor, Learn Look LocateDr. Kirti joins a growing global advisor network that already includes leaders such as Dr. Sanjay Warrier in Australia, as LLL continues to expand across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Together, these physicians help ensure that breakthroughs in breast cancer care — and real patient stories from women and men — are translated into accessible, trustworthy resources for people worldwide.Dr. Kirti will also serve as the lead physician behind LLL's forthcoming educational resource on breast cancer during pregnancy — one of the most underserved and emotionally complex intersections in women's health. The resource will be developed under her clinical guidance and fully medically vetted before publication."When I started Learn Look Locate, I made a promise that no one would have to face breast cancer feeling alone — and that this had to be global. A breakthrough in care doesn't belong to one country. A survivor's story doesn't stop at a border. Having physicians like Dr. Karishma Kirti in India and Dr. Sanjay Warrier in Australia beside us means people in many countries can now find trusted guidance in one place. That is the mission."— Cynthia Jordan, Founder & CEO, Learn Look LocateAbout Learn Look LocateLearn Look Locate (LLL) is a patient-focused, expert-led global breast health and breast cancer education platform dedicated to helping women and men navigate every stage of their journey — from screening and diagnosis through treatment, reconstruction, survivorship, and support. Founded by breast cancer survivor Cynthia Jordan, LLL is powered by a team of 25 world-class medical advisors who ensure every resource is medically vetted, physician-driven, and created with patients at the center of every decision.Learn more at: https://learnlooklocate.com MEDIA CONTACTCynthia Jordancj@learnlooklocate.comLearn Look LocateTucson, Arizona

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