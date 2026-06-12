Tomb Slayer Announces Kids Worship Album — ‘Radiance: Modern Hymns for Kids’

Featuring traditional hymns in an upbeat, modern way that’s fun for the whole family.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomb Slayer, a faith-based media company, announces their kids album, “Radiance: Modern Hymns for Kids,” available June 26 on all major streaming platforms.The five-track project will mark the first release for Tomb Slayer Kids, a children’s music collective featuring diverse young voices from different ages and backgrounds, united through faith-filled music. It comes on the heels of Tomb Slayer’s debut album “Radiance: A Modern Hymns Project,” released March 13, 2026. As the kid version of this album, it shares the same mission at its core—offering fresh arrangements and contemporary rhythms that connect with today’s listeners without losing the reverence at the heart of each hymn.“I can’t wait for the kids of this world to hear and embrace these great hymns,” said Carmen Moscrip, Tomb Slayer Founder and President. “What better way to start your kid’s day than by hearing God's word? I am a grandma and have shared this music with my young grandkids, and they love it! I grew up on these words, and they have inspired me to know Jesus and to be who I am today. I want the same for my grandkids’ generation and future generations to come.”The album was produced by Khristian Dentley—founder and CEO of Dentleyboy Production House and member of Grammy-winning, Gospel Music Hall of Fame-inducted Take 6. It was also made in partnership with Michelle Lindahl—a freelance singer, recording contractor, vocal arranger and music director involved in Florida’s mainstream recording industry—who curated the young voices featured.“Typically, when trying to reach a younger generation with ancient truths, the music production needs to be the ‘spoonful of sugar’ to help them want to listen and sing along,” Dentley said. “That was the thought process behind the way this album was produced. We didn’t set out to ‘move the old landmarks’ but instead to give them a fresh coat of paint and see who they can attract in today’s culture.”Dentley also called out his programmers, Donyea Goodman and Tye “T-Aaron” Brown, for being critical pieces in successfully making the album and making his vision for the project achievable.“My singular goal with the production of this album was for it to be the kid’s record that parents want to listen to as well,” Dentley said. “Pulling in my A-Team of programmers was essential to making that our reality.”The track list includes kid-friendly renditions that the whole family can enjoy of:“Wake Up!” — a take on the traditional hymn ‘Have I Done Any Good in the World Today’“Onward Christian Soldiers” (featured track)“Brightly Beams” — featuring Jameil Walls“Amazing Grace”“Christ the Lord is Risen Today”“Radiance: Modern Hymns for Kids” releases June 26 on all major streaming platforms. Follow Tomb Slayer on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for behind-the-scenes content, artist features and upcoming lyric videos.About Tomb SlayerTomb Slayer is a movement blending faith, creativity and purpose. It offers commercial-free online Christian radio, “The Good Stuff” podcast, new music and faith-based content 24/7 at TombSlayer.com and on the App Store and Google Play

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