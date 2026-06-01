OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UFO Tops Launches UFO Tops Milky Way Series: Their Largest Spinning Top Collection Yet on Kickstarter

UFO Tops, creators of the acclaimed UFO Tops precision metal spinning tops, today announced the launch of the UFO Tops Milky Way Series — their largest and most ambitious collection to date. The new series is now live on Kickstarter, inviting collectors, fidget enthusiasts, science lovers, and UFO enthusiasts to bring home premium, story-rich spinning tops inspired by iconic UFO sightings.Each top in the Milky Way Series is precision-machined from high-quality metals, featuring the signature UFO-inspired design, long spin times, and balanced performance that fans have come to love. Models highlight famous sightings such as Marfa Lights, Kecksburg, and McMinnville, complete with collectible UFO Sighting Cards that turn every spin into a conversation starter and a gateway to cosmic curiosity.

Why the Milky Way Series Stands Out

Largest Series Yet: More designs, bigger scale, and expanded options than previous campaigns.

Premium Craftsmanship: Aerospace-grade materials, smooth ceramic tips, silicone grips, and meticulous balancing for extended, hypnotic spins.

Collectible Storytelling: Each top comes with detailed lore tied to real-world UFO events, blending engineering, art, and mystery.

Versatile Play: Spin upright, inverted, or sidewinder — perfect as a desk toy, fidget tool, display piece, or meditative object.

Community-Driven: Building on the success of prior UFO Tops campaigns that delighted hundreds of backers with high-quality, imaginative products.

“These aren’t just spinning tops — they’re miniature spacecraft for your desk that ignite imagination and deliver satisfying, long-lasting performance,” said a UFO Tops spokesperson.

“The Milky Way Series represents the next evolution in our mission to create beautiful, engineered objects that connect people with wonder.”The Kickstarter campaign offers early-bird specials, exclusive editions, bundles with spin bases (like the popular Astral Axis or Light Ray), and limited rewards for backers. Backers also gain access to the growing UFO Tops universe of collectibles.Project Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/plexitylabs/ufo-tops-milky-way-our-largest-spinning-top-series

About UFO Tops

UFO Tops crafts premium metal spinning tops and accessories inspired by UFO sightings and aerospace design. Their UFO Tops have earned strong reviews on Amazon and a dedicated following among collectors and enthusiasts worldwide for their quality, spin performance, and unique storytelling. More than toys, UFO Tops are tactile art pieces that spark curiosity about science, history, and the unknown.Media Contact

Eric Peery

UFO Tops

Email: info@ufotops.com

Website: www.ufotops.com

Instagram: @ufotops

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