SNO Sites Recognizes 84 Student Publications as SNO Distinguished Sites for 2025-2026

84 student news organizations earned SNO Distinguished Site status for 2025-2026 — the largest class in program history.

These sites demonstrate a commitment to strong reporting, thoughtful storytelling and meaningful engagement with their school communities. We are proud to recognize their outstanding work.” — SNO Co-Founder Jason Wallestad

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNO Sites is proud to recognize 84 student publications as SNO Distinguished Sites for the 2025-2026 school year.The SNO Distinguished Sites recognition honors student news organizations that demonstrate excellence in digital journalism. To earn this distinction, publications must meet rigorous standards in six categories: story page design, homepage design, audience engagement, writing and editing, multimedia, and continuous coverage.“Student journalists and advisers at these publications continue to raise the bar for scholastic journalism,” SNO Co-Founder Jason Wallestad said. “These sites demonstrate a commitment to strong reporting, thoughtful storytelling and meaningful engagement with their school communities. We are proud to recognize their outstanding work.”The following 84 student publications earned SNO Distinguished Site recognition for the 2025-2026 school year:The Viper Times (Buckeye, Arizona); XPress (Phoenix, Arizona); Scot Scoop News (Belmont, California); The Wildcat (Brea, California); The Burlingame B (Burlingame, California); The Sage (Carlsbad, California); the Crusader (Chula Vista, California); El Estoque (Cupertino, California); The Falconer (Encinitas, California); The Accolade (Fullerton, California); The Oracle (Los Angeles, California); The Griffin Gazette (Los Alamitos, California); Talon (Oak Park, California); AmadorValleyToday (Pleasanton, California); Day Creek Howl (Rancho Cucamonga, California); Harker Aquila (San Jose, California); The Foothill Dragon Press (Ventura, California); The Wrangler (Yorba Linda, California); The Bobcat Prowl (South Windsor, Connecticut); Inklings News (Westport, Connecticut); The Gauntlet (Bradenton, Florida); CavsConnect (Coral Gables, Florida); The Wave (Marco Island, Florida); Royal Courier (Miami, Florida); The BluePrint Online (Oviedo, Florida); The Raider Voice (Pinecrest, Florida); The Trinity Voice (Winter Park, Florida); The Prowler (Fayetteville, Georgia); The Trail (Peachtree City, Georgia); Metea Media (Aurora, Illinois); U-High Midway (Chicago, Illinois); Blueprint (Downers Grove, Illinois); Wildcat Chronicle (West Chicago, Illinois); LHS Magpie (Logansport, Indiana); AHSneedle (Atlantic, Iowa); Spartan Shield (Bettendorf, Iowa); West Side Story (Iowa City, Iowa); Wahawk Insider (Waterloo, Iowa); Manual RedEye (Louisville, Kentucky); The Pitch (Bethesda, Maryland); Garnet & Gold Gazette (Brunswick, Maryland); The Lance (Frederick, Maryland); The Tide (Rockville, Maryland); The Gator (Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts); The Emery (Ann Arbor, Michigan); The Lantern (Cannon Falls, Minnesota); The Rubicon (St. Paul, Minnesota); Pathfinder (Ballwin, Missouri); Marquette Messenger (Chesterfield, Missouri); The Maneater (Columbia, Missouri); The Kirkwood Call (Kirkwood, Missouri); LHStoday (Lake St. Louis, Missouri); FHNtoday.com (St. Charles, Missouri); The Mirror (St. Louis, Missouri); Lancer Spirit Online (Londonderry, New Hampshire); The Crimson (Bernardsville, New Jersey); Eastside (Cherry Hill, New Jersey); The Delphi (Frenchtown, New Jersey); Tower (Dobbs Ferry, New York); The Classic (Flushing, New York); The GH Falcon (Cary, North Carolina); Roaring Bengals (Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina); The Weekly Talon (Mocksville, North Carolina); ATHENS ORACLE (Raleigh, North Carolina); The Talisman (Delaware, Ohio); Blue Ace Media (Granville, Ohio); The La Salle Falconer (Milwaukie, Oregon); wlhsNOW (West Linn, Oregon); Mountain Echo (Altoona, Pennsylvania); The Purbalite (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania); The Panther Press (Wallingford, Pennsylvania); The Dispatch (Austin, Texas); The Shield Online (Austin, Texas); Westwood Horizon (Austin, Texas); Three Penny Press (Bellaire, Texas); The Wolfpack (Cedar Park, Texas); Coppell Student Media (Coppell, Texas); The Review (Houston, Texas); KP TIMES (Kingwood, Texas); Eagle Nation Online (Prosper, Texas); THE BLAZE (Ashburn, Virginia); The Current (Virginia Beach, Virginia); Cougar Chronicle (Silverdale, Washington); and Jets Flyover (Daegu, South Korea).The SNO Distinguished Sites program recognizes publications that exemplify best practices in scholastic journalism and digital storytelling. These sites serve as models for student media programs across the country and around the world.To learn more about the SNO Distinguished Sites program and view all recognized publications, visit SNOsites.com.About SNO SitesFounded in 2008 by former journalism educators, SNO Sites provides industry-leading online publishing platforms for student and community news organizations. Built on WordPress and optimized for multimedia content, SNO’s responsive and customizable websites are trusted by more than 3,000 newsrooms — from high school and college journalism programs to local community publishers — across the country and around the world.

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