CEP USA Locates New Manufacturing Facility in North Little Rock, Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (May 19, 2026) – CEP USA Inc., a leading manufacturer of prefabricated electrical substations, has located its first U.S. manufacturing facility in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The company is investing nearly $1 million in the facility and expects to create approximately 27 new jobs over the next five years. This project was developed in partnership by the Little Rock Regional Chamber and Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

“CEP is proud to deepen our partnership with SMA as we bring MVPS integration to the United States,” said Mario Melodia, CEO of CEP. “This investment positions us to support faster delivery, provide local expertise, and meet the growing demands of utility-scale projects across the country. Arkansas has proven to be an excellent choice. Our long-standing relationship with our partner Mountain Ridge Energy Service, the state’s strategic location, and its welcoming environment—along with the strong support from the Arkansas Economic Development Center and the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce—have made our transition and initial months of production a success.”

Company executives joined local officials, community stakeholders, and partners, including SMA Solar Technology executives, on Tuesday, May 19 for the grand opening of the new CEP USA facility, located at 9401 Diamond Drive in North Little Rock. During the grand opening, state and local leaders thanked CEP USA for the company’s decision to locate in Arkansas.

“CEP choosing Arkansas as the home of their first U.S. manufacturing facility proves that there truly is no better place to live, work, or raise a family than the Natural State,” said Governor Sanders. “With our low cost of living and capable workforce, CEP USA will have access to the tools it needs to grow and deliver solutions for people and businesses across the country. To Mario and the entire team at CEP, thank you for investing in our state, and welcome to Arkansas.”

CEP is the leading Italian company in the design, construction, and turnkey delivery of prefabricated substations. With more than 30 years of experience, and in gratitude for their partnership with SMA, CEP has expanded its reach to deliver global solutions to over 80 countries.

CEP’s highly specialized workforce brings comprehensive expertise across every component of a substation cabinet. All parts can be produced in-house, from enclosures to electromechanical equipment such as medium-voltage and low-voltage switchgear, all certified to meet international quality and safety standards.

“The United States is one of the most dynamic energy markets in the world, and our customers expect speed, reliability and strong local support," said Florian Bechtold, executive vice president of large scale for SMA Solar. "By expanding our integration capabilities with CEP, we are translating SMA’s global engineering strength into local execution that shortens timelines, strengthens supply chains and delivers fully integrated MVPS solutions closer to the project site.”

In total, the facility will have approximately 27 employees, which includes employees from Mountain Ridge Energy Service (MRES) of Conway. Mountain Ridge Energy Service will partner with CEP USA on the company’s manufacturing operations. MRES is a family and veteran-owned business focused on providing training, inverter repair, and maintenance services for the solar industry.

Mountain Ridge Energy Service LLC, an Arkansas-based, family-owned small business, began its partnership with SMA America in 2018 as a repair and maintenance service provider. This relationship expanded in 2025 when the company became an SMA training partner, establishing an East Coast training lab in central Arkansas to support both internal and customer training initiatives.

Through a shared respect for the excellence of SMA’s products, CEP and Mountain Ridge Energy Service developed a strong collaboration, ultimately leading to the launch of a second company, M-RES, in early 2026. Owners of Mountain Ridge Energy Service and M-RES, James Windsor and Eva Windsor, are proud to support CEP’s expansion and the production of SMA medium-voltage platforms in the United States—particularly in their home state of Arkansas.

“CEP’s expertise, commitment to quality integration processes, and manufacturing excellence for SMA—combined with their vision to strengthen energy production in the United States—are both forward-thinking and commendable,” said James and Eva Windsor. “We are honored to support their mission and future goals as a trusted service partner.”

“International companies are thriving across Arkansas, and CEP is positioned to join them with its new manufacturing facility in North Little Rock,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “CEP is partnering with SMA and Mountain Ridge Energy Service on this project, and we are excited to see this collaboration that has led to new investment in Central Arkansas. This facility represents a win for all the companies involved, the City of North Little Rock, and the State of Arkansas.”

“This win is a powerful example of how our region works best—together. From our partners in North Little Rock to communities across the metro, we take a unified, collaborative approach to economic development that allows us to compete on a global stage,” said Jay Chesshir, President and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. “In working with CEP, we showcased not just one site, but the full strength of our region—from workforce training assets to quality of place. By aligning cities, counties, and partners across Central Arkansas, we’re able to attract international companies like CEP and ensure their success here translates into shared opportunity and growth for the entire region.”

“The City of North Little Rock is honored to be CEP Energy’s first international location and looks forward to the good jobs and cutting‑edge technology they’ll bring, further establishing our community as a place where innovative companies can grow,” said North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick.

###

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. For more information, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

About the Little Rock Regional Chamber

The Little Rock Regional Chamber is the principal business-driven leadership organization responsible for fostering the economic growth and development of the Little Rock region to ensure that business and industry may operate profitably and enhance the earning opportunities and quality of life for every citizen. For more information, visit littlerockchamber.com.