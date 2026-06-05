Realty ONE Group Philippines Celebrates Grand Opening of Realty ONE Group Preferred in Makati City

Realty ONE Group Philippines Realty ONE Group Philippines Broker-Owners Realty ONE Group launches Primetime Philippines Not Just Different - ONE of a Kind

Celebrate the grand opening of Realty ONE Group Preferred in Makati City with Realty ONE Group Philippines, led by visionary Vivian Villabroza Buñales.

MAKATI, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realty ONE Group Philippines , the master franchisor for Realty ONE Group in the Philippines, announced today the grand opening celebration of Realty ONE Group Preferred, held June 6, 2026, at Fairmont Makati (Raffles Drive corner A. Arnaiz Ave, San Lorenzo, Makati). The event welcomed 150+ attendees, bringing together the Philippines’ leading real estate brokers, agents, developers, lenders, and industry partners for an evening of connection and collaboration in the heart of Makati.Realty ONE Group Preferred is led by Vivian Villabroza Buñales, a PRC-licensed real estate broker, educator, and founder with 12 years of industry experience. Buñales is also a Real Estate Management professor at De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) and a member of PAREB – Marikina Valley Realtors Board, Inc.“This opening is more than a celebration—it’s the start of a higher standard for how we serve clients and how we empower professionals,” said Vivian Villabroza Buñales, Founder of Realty ONE Group Preferred. “We’re bringing together the discipline of real-world practice, the mindset of continuous learning, and the energy of a community that’s ready to lead what’s next in Philippine real estate.”“Makati is a strategic home for a forward-looking brokerage—where top professionals, investors, and developers converge,” said Robb Spearman, CEO and Master Franchise Owner of Realty ONE Group Philippines. “We’re proud to support Vivian and her team as they build a culture-driven, professional platform for brokers and agents who want to grow, collaborate, and win in today’s market.”About Realty ONE Group PreferredRealty ONE Group Preferred is led by Vivian Villabroza Buñales, a PRC-licensed real estate broker, educator, and founder with 12 years of experience in the Philippine property market. A member of the PAREB – Marikina Valley Realtors Board, Inc., she is also a Real Estate Management professor at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB)—home to the Bachelor of Science in Real Estate Management program and the CREBA-accredited Executive Diploma Program in Real Estate Management (EDPREM).That dual identity—practitioner and professor—is what Realty ONE Group Preferred is built on. Clients work with a company led by someone who understands Philippine real estate law, taxation, marketing, financing, and ethics at a level few agents reach, and who has trained dozens of professionals to that same standard.About Realty ONE Group PhilippinesRealty ONE Group Philippines is the Philippine master franchise of Realty ONE Group International, a U.S.-based real estate brand with more than 20,000 real estate professionals across the United States, Canada, and 30+ countries, known for its 100% commission and Broker Team model. Led by CEO Robb Spearman, the company brings the brand's signature culture of openness, opportunity, and agent empowerment—its COOLture—to the Philippine market.Realty ONE Group Philippines is revolutionizing real estate in the Philippines through its COOLture, world-class coaching, lead generation, listing exposure, and technology and systems built specifically for the Philippine market. With offices nationwide and a growing network of PRC-licensed real estate professionals, the company is redefining how real estate is practiced across the country—empowering professionals and franchise partners to thrive.

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