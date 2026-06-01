Western Specialty Contractors Restores Façade of Medical Center in Aurora, IL

Medical Center Facade After

Medical Center Facade Before

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Chicago Facades branch recently completed façade restoration on a Medical Center in Aurora, IL. The Medical Center, which features two physician office buildings connected by a lobby, is a 210-bed hospital serving residents in the greater Fox Valley area.

Western was contracted to restore the weathered façade of Physician Office Building 1 of the complex.
Western’s scope of work included replacing all exterior precast sealants, pressure-washing and restorative cleaning of the entire building, and applying a sealer to minimize future weathering.

Western started the project on April 1, 2025 and completed the work on budget and ahead of schedule on June 30, 2025. The building remained occupied during the work, with Western taking special precautions to protect visitors and ensure safe access at all times.

The stressors of sunlight, changing weather, water, building movement and settlement can break down and deteriorate building facades, creating comfort, safety and maintenance issues that can quickly add to the cost of property ownership.

Proper facade maintenance will help reduce the likelihood of unexpected costs and repairs and maintain the property’s value. Western recommends inspecting building facades once a year for problem issues such as cracking, efflorescence, spalling, control joint failure, and sealer or caulk failure, and to create a repair and prevention plan that protects the property and tenant spaces from leaks and water damage.

Hafid Cristobal
Chicago Facades Branch Manager
HafidC@westerngroup.com

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Contact
Hafid Cristobal
Chicago Facades Branch Manager HafidC@westerngroup.com
Company/Organization
Western Specialty Contractors
1637 N Warson Rd
Saint Louis, Missouri, 63132
United States
+1 314-593-2165
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About

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing, and specialty roofing. Western offers a nationwide network of expertise that building owners, engineers, architects, and property managers can count on to develop cost-effective, corrective measures that can add years of useful life to a variety of structures, including industrial, commercial, healthcare, historic, educational and government buildings, parking structures, and sports stadiums. Western is headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with 30 branch offices nationwide and employs more than 1,200 salaried and hourly professionals who offer the best, time-tested techniques and innovative technology.

https://westernspecialtycontractors.com

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