FULL HOUSE RESORTS TO BREAK GROUND ON THE PERMANENT AMERICAN PLACE CASINO

American Place Casino Groundbreaking 2026

New $302 million facility set to bring jobs, entertainment and economic growth to Waukegan, Illinois

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full House Resorts (Nasdaq: FLL) and American Place Casino are proud to announce that the groundbreaking for the permanent American Place casino facility will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM, at 4011 Fountain Square Place in Waukegan, Illinois.American Place has operated in a temporary casino facility since February 17, 2023. The permanent facility will be approximately twice as large, more lavish, and offer more amenities. Located immediately east of the existing temporary structure, on the 42-acre site, it will be near Chicago’s famed North Shore, approximately 30 minutes north of O’Hare International Airport and 60 minutes south of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.This expansion marks a significant chapter in the revitalization of Waukegan, Illinois. The groundbreaking ceremony is expected to bring together key visionaries and state and local leaders to celebrate the commencement of construction.“As we indicated recently to the financial community, we are well down the road on arranging the long-term financing for American Place,” stated Daniel R. Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts. “We decided to begin construction now, while we complete the legal and banking work on such financing. The early stages of construction take time and can be funded from our existing resources and cash flows. By starting construction now, we hope to open the permanent American Place in approximately two years.”“Three years ago, we opened our doors in a temporary facility and promised the Waukegan community something bigger. Today, we’re moving ahead to deliver on that promise,” said Jeff Babinski, Vice President and General Manager of American Place Casino. “The permanent American Place will expand what we offer, create hundreds of new jobs, and give our guests, team members and community a destination they can be proud to call their own.”While the current facility continues to welcome guests, the permanent casino will offer a major leap forward in both scale and sophistication. It is designed in the distinctive style of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, who was born in Wisconsin and lived most of his life in Chicago. The casino is expected to have approximately 40% more slot machines and 85% more table games than the temporary casino, as well as a wide assortment ofrestaurants, bars and other amenities.The permanent American Place is being designed by WATG, which bills itself as the preeminent leader in integrated luxury hospitality design. WATG has designed many leading casinos and hotels. Construction of the permanent facility will be led by Power Construction and, with a coincidentally similar name, Powers & Sons Construction. Power Construction is one of the largest Chicago-based construction firms, having built many of the city’s most iconic structures over the past 100 years. Powers and Sons is a large minority-owned construction company, founded in Gary, Indiana, and with offices in Chicago. Powers and Sons was an integral part of the team that built the temporary American Place casino.For interview opportunities with the Full House Resorts and American Place Casino leadership team, please contact the communications team at bwallace@americanplace.com or jivic@americanplace.com.About American Place CasinoAmerican Place Casino is Northern Chicagoland’s premier gaming and entertainment destination. Since opening in February 2023, the property has become a regional landmark with more than 900 slot machines, dozens of table games including the newly opened Harbor Poker Room, a high-energy sportsbook, four full-service restaurants, a vibrant center bar, and a year-round calendar of entertainment and events. It was proudly recognized by the Chicago Tribune as a 2024 and 2025 Top Workplace and Culture Excellence honoree.About Full House Resorts, Inc.Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. Its properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Chamonix Casino Hotel and Bronco Billy’s Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. For further information, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking StatementsThis press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “future,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Some forward-looking statements in this press release include details regarding American Place’s expected construction budget, estimated commencement and completion dates, and expected amenities; and our expectations regarding our ability to obtain debt financing on reasonable terms and conditions for the construction of the permanent American Place facility. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks include, without limitation, our ability to finance the construction of the permanent American Place facility; our ability to complete construction at American Place, on-time and on-budget; legal or regulatory restrictions, delays, or challenges for our American Place construction project; construction risks, disputes and cost overruns; inflation, tariffs, immigration policies, and their potential impacts on labor costs and the price of food, construction, and other materials; the effects of potential disruptions in the supply chains for goods, such as lumber and other materials; general macroeconomic conditions. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.For Additional Information:MediaBrooke WallaceAmerican Place Casino(630) 854-7435bwallace@americanplace.com(773) 477-9515communications@americanplace.comInvestorsLewis FangerPresidentFull House Resorts, Inc.(702) 221-7800

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