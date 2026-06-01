The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) Applauds Signing of Medal of Sacrifice Act Into Law

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) applauds the signing of the Medal of Sacrifice Act (H.R. 3497), legislation that establishes a new presidential honor recognizing law enforcement officers and first responders who are killed in the line of duty.President Donald J. Trump signed the legislation into law on May 28, following bipartisan passage in both chambers of Congress. Introduced by U.S. Representative Brian Mast (R-FL), the Medal of Sacrifice Act creates a posthumous award presented to the families of fallen law enforcement officers and first responders in recognition of their loved one's service and ultimate sacrifice."Today, the highest office in our land has sworn to families of fallen officers or first responders: your loved one's name will be honored and remembered by the President of the United States and a grateful nation," said Rep. Brian Mast. "I'll keep working to see that the men and women who stand between us and danger know that this country will never forget what they gave."The Medal of Sacrifice was designed by Tiffany & Co. and features the United States coat of arms, three oak leaves symbolizing strength, resilience, and the families of the fallen, and the inscription "SACRIFICE." Medals awarded to fallen law enforcement officers are paired with a blue ribbon, while medals awarded to fallen first responders are paired with a red ribbon.The first medals were awarded on May 19, 2025, to the families of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputies Ralph "Butch" Waller, Ignacio "Dan" Diaz, and Corporal Luis Paez, who were struck and killed by a vehicle while conducting motorcycle patrol duties on November 21, 2024.The legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives on February 2, 2026, and was approved unanimously by the U.S. Senate during National Police Week. Companion legislation was led by U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).FLEOA was proud to support the legislation throughout the legislative process. During congressional consideration of the bill, FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman emphasized the importance of formally recognizing the sacrifices made not only by fallen officers and first responders, but also by the families they leave behind.“The Medal of Sacrifice Act represents a meaningful and long-overdue commitment to honoring the families of law enforcement officers and first responders who have given everything in service to their communities and this nation. By recognizing their sacrifice with a presidentially presented medal, this legislation ensures that their loved ones know their loss is seen, remembered, and respected at the highest level of our government,” said Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) National President Mathew Silverman. “FLEOA applauds Representative Brian Mast, the bill’s co-sponsors, and the House Judiciary Committee for advancing this bipartisan, commonsense legislation. The symbolism of this medal, and the solemn responsibility it represents, reinforces a simple truth: behind every fallen officer is a family whose sacrifice must never be forgotten.”The legislation was also endorsed by the National Police Association and numerous law enforcement organizations nationwide. Advocates say the Medal of Sacrifice will serve as a lasting reminder of the courage, dedication, and selflessness demonstrated by the men and women who make the ultimate sacrifice while protecting their communities.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process

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