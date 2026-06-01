Tovah, formerly known as NCJW/Essex, Begins A New Chapter with a New Name

ROSELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tovah, a community of Jewish women who connect, volunteer and advocate, has begun operating as an independent nonprofit. Tovah was formerly known as NCJW/Essex.“Tovah stands ready to continue our longstanding commitment to community service and advocacy on behalf of women, children and families of all backgrounds,” said Andrea Rakitta Mintz, president of Tovah. “For decades, our members and volunteers have given their time, creativity and resources to hands-on community service projects that make an impact and added their voices to issues that matter. Today, as we begin our new chapter as Tovah, our opportunity to do good has never been greater.”Tovah is the Hebrew word for good, which embodies what we strive to do, how we feel about the impact we have and how we treat each other.Tovah is known for its Linda & Rudy Slucker Tovah Center for Women, a job readiness program for women seeking to enter or re-enter the workforce; the annual Back 2 School Store, a free shopping experience for 1,000 children entering kindergarten through fifth grade who choose new coats, sneakers, books, a full outfit, socks, underwear and more as they get ready for class in the fall; passionate advocacy on reproductive rights, voting rights, gun violence prevention and more; and a wide variety of educational, volunteer and social programs open to the entire community held throughout the year.“Our future as an independent nonprofit, supported by so many incredible people, partners and staff, brings with it so much possibility,” said Caitlin Higgins Joy, executive director of Tovah. “We are looking ahead confident that our track record of supporting women, children and families will continue to grow and thrive.”The Board of Directors voted in March to become independent of NCJW, Inc. and approved both the name change to Tovah and bylaws for the organization in May. A Special Membership Meeting was held to approve the name and bylaws, and updated documents were filed with the state of New Jersey.About TovahTovah, formerly known as NCJW/Essex, is a community of Jewish women who connect, volunteer and advocate. Tovah is an inclusive, member-driven organization united by a deep commitment to service and advocacy. We work together to deliver positive impact for clients, partners and communities of all backgrounds. For more information, visit www.tovah.org ###

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