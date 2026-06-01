Inaugural National Conference Examines How $50+ Billion in Opioid Settlement Funds Are Being Spent

National leaders examine how communities are investing opioid settlement funds and what accountability requires.

This is one of the largest public health investments of our generation, and communities are making high-stakes decisions in real time.” — JK Costello, MD, MPH

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the largest public health investments in a generation deserves a national space to share lessons, strengthen accountability, and help communities make the greatest possible impact. The inaugural National Opioid Settlement Conference, taking place June 17–19, 2026, in Denver, will be the first gathering dedicated to examining how more than $50 billion in opioid settlement funds are being spent, evaluated, and held accountable.The National Opioid Settlement Conference focuses on how jurisdictions are using opioid settlement funds and what communities are learning about effective investments, implementation, and accountability.The conference will convene policymakers, public health leaders, researchers, journalists, advocates, implementation experts, and people with lived and living experience from across the country to examine how more than $50 billion in opioid settlement funding is being invested in overdose prevention, treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and long-term community health.“This is one of the largest public health investments of our generation, and communities are making high-stakes decisions in real time,” said JK Costello, MD, MPH, principal and director of behavioral health consulting at the Steadman Group, organizer of the conference. “The question is not simply how funds are spent, but whether those investments are reaching communities, reducing harm, and meaningfully strengthening systems of care.”Featured speakers include national journalists, state leaders, researchers, advocates, and implementation leaders shaping opioid settlement strategy nationwide. Confirmed speakers include Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, KFF Health News reporter Aneri Pattani, and leaders from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Shatterproof, Partnership to End Addiction, and the National Black Harm Reduction Network.Conference sessions will explore:• Who decides how settlement funds are spent and how those decisions are made• Lessons emerging from overdose prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction investments• Transparency and public accountability in settlement implementation• The future of overdose prevention and syringe access amid shifting federal and state policy environments• Strategies jurisdictions are using to build sustainable recovery systemsMedia OpportunitiesMedia will have opportunities to interview national experts, policymakers, advocates, and implementation leaders focused on opioid settlement strategy and accountability. Complimentary media registration is available, and virtual interviews with conference leaders and featured speakers can be arranged for journalists unable to attend in person.For additional conference information, please visit nationalopioidsettlementconference.com.About the National Opioid Settlement ConferenceThe National Opioid Settlement Conference advances equitable, evidence-informed, and community-driven approaches to opioid settlement implementation through accountability, collaboration, and shared learning. The conference is organized by the Steadman Group in collaboration with national partners.

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