PharmStars Announces Spring 2026 Graduates: 10 Digital Health Startups Complete PharmStars’ Pharma-focused Accelerator

PharmStars Accelerator Spring 2026 Startup Graduates

10 startups with innovations in operations and outcomes complete PharmStars' PharmaU accelerator, gaining education, mentoring, and access to pharma leaders

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PharmStars , the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is delighted to announce that 10 startups graduated from its Spring 2026 program focusing on “Digital Innovations in Operations & Outcomes.” This cohort marks PharmStars’ 10th accelerator cohort.The startups in the Spring 2026 cohort completed PharmaU , PharmStars’ 10-week educational and mentoring program. PharmaU recently culminated with a Startup Showcase in Boston that brought together participating startups and PharmStars’ innovation-minded pharma members PharmStars is dedicated to bridging the “pharma-startup gap.” The accelerator's mission is to help biopharma firms and digital health startups overcome barriers to partnership due to differences in size, speed, processes, and culture, and thereby accelerate the adoption of digital innovations. PharmStars’ PharmaU curriculum prepares participating startups to effectively engage with pharma companies as clients and partners.The 10 startups were selected through a highly competitive application process that attracted applicants from 21 countries. The selected startups offer unique digital health innovations to enhance pharma operations and outcomes. Their solutions include AI tools for lifecycle extension of compounds, enhanced patient data collection and modeling, managing clinical trials, patient and HCP engagement, enhanced quality and regulatory compliance, and HCP care coordination.PharmaU combines a comprehensive industry-focused educational curriculum with direct mentorship from pharma experts. Through the program, startups develop a stronger understanding of the pharmaceutical industry’s structure, priorities, and expectations for collaborations. Participants also have the unique opportunity to engage with PharmStars’ pharma members, gaining access to prospective clients and hearing valuable initial feedback.Reflecting on the benefits of the accelerator, Aditya Iyer, CEO of Allos AI and a PharmStars Spring 2026 graduate, said, “As I went through the PharmStars program, I gained a much deeper appreciation for how to get our message out clearly to pharma, and the hands-on engagement from the mentors helped tremendously with that.”At the Startup Showcase, startups presented their solutions to PharmStars’ pharma members and then met with them privately. Almost 60 individual one-on-one meetings were set up between the startups and PharmStars’ pharma members.Startups cited direct access to pharma decision-makers as a unique benefit of the PharmStars experience. Nikolai Makaranka, founder and CEO of Daikon and a PharmStars Spring 2026 graduate, said, “The one-on-one meetings with the members were the most valuable aspect of PharmStars because getting these meetings on our own is incredibly hard. Having the opportunity to pitch to a pharma is a rare opportunity, and we’ve received great feedback from them.”The 10 digital health startups completing the Spring 2026 PharmStars accelerator are:• 1104Health (Bethesda, Maryland) – A Care Coordination, Education, and Trial Matching Platform Connecting Community and Academic Oncologists• Allos AI (Berkeley, CA) – Causal AI Platform that Enables Drug Formulation and Lifecycle Extension• ATHACA (Austin, TX) – Clinical World Models for Synthetic Patient Simulation in Trial Design• confyde.ai (Madison, NJ) – AI-powered Solution to Accelerate Clinical Trial Planning, Align Teams, and Reduce Risk• Daikon (New York, NY) – AI Platform for Faster, More Effective Quality Investigations• Kolate AI Pharmatech (New York, NY) – Patient-level Outcome Prediction and Simulation Platform• Regunaut (Warsaw, Poland) – AI Platform for Automated Global Regulatory Compliance and Governance• RoseRx (Sydney, Australia) – Compliant, Conversational, Hyperpersonalized Patient and HCP Agentic AI Commercial Platform• Sama Therapeutics (Cambridge, MA) – Agentic-AI Platform for Automated, Standardized, Multimodal, Neurological and Functional Assessments• WittGen (Berkeley, CA) – GenAI Single-cell Precision Simulation for Molecular Drug Response PredictionPharmStars is now open for applications for its upcoming Fall 2026 digital health startup cohort focused on “Digital Innovations in Immunology.” Digital health startups interested in participating can find additional details and the application on PharmStars’ website, www.PharmStars.com . PharmStars is also accepting a limited number of additional pharma and biotech members. Membership information can also be found at www.PharmStars.com About PharmStarsPharmStars is the member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Because of our expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. Our PharmaU program supports digital health startups and our pharma members in “bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of “beyond the molecule” solutions. More information at www.PharmStars.com

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