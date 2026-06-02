Nonprofit Finance Fund Presents its 'Full Cost Framework' at GEO Conference for Philanthropy Leaders

NFF's Full Cost Framework for Nonprofits

Framework Supports Nonprofits’ Financial Resilience to Drive Community Impact

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) will present its Full Cost Framework to philanthropy leaders at Grantmakers for Effective Organizations (GEO)’s 2026 National Conference . The framework offers an approach to understanding and funding what it truly costs to achieve social outcomes.“We have been beating the drum for full-cost funding for more than a decade because strong nonprofits are essential community infrastructure - and essential infrastructure requires sustainable investment,” said Aisha Benson, President & CEO of NFF. “We will continue pushing until full-cost funding becomes the norm, and we’re encouraged to see GEO helping raise awareness and momentum around this approach.”GEO’s conference, held in partnership with Philanthropy Massachusetts, focuses on Transforming Philanthropic Culture and Practice. The conference offers actionable tools, bold ideas, and deep peer connections to help grantmakers strengthen practice inside and outside their organizations.“Too often, nonprofits receive funding that doesn’t cover their full costs, and are left scrambling to make up the difference so they can continue to serve community members,” said Sarah Shampnois, Consulting Director at NFF. “The full cost framework allows for a shared vision of what it takes to build resilient nonprofits and meet community needs.”Consulting Directors Sarah Shampnois and Sendy Alcidonis will present “Moving Toward an Adaptive and Resilient Sector: The Full Cost Framework,” at 9:30 am ET on June 2. The session will equip grantmakers with practical tools and insights to build a more adaptable and resilient sector by embracing full-cost funding. Through Boston-centered case studies, discussion with full-cost champions, peer learning, and an interactive game, Shampnois and Alcidonis will explore how nonprofits and philanthropy can shift practices, both big and small, to foster financial health, adaptability, and trust.“Full cost is a lever for community impact,” said Sendy Alcidonis, Consulting Director at NFF. “We’ve had the privilege of seeing how this approach, aligned with movements such as Trust-Based Philanthropy, can transform grantmaker/nonprofit relationships in service of shared mission goals.”For the past decade, NFF has worked with nonprofits and grantmakers across the country to implement full-cost practices. More information about NFF’s full-cost framework, along with free resources, are available at: https://nff.org/our-work/consulting/full-cost-framework/ About Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF)Nonprofit Finance Fund(NFF) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. Since 1980, we’ve helped organizations access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. Alongside others, we’re working to build community wealth and well-being and put affordable housing, essential services, quality jobs, and excellent education within reach of more people. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/

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