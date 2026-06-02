Ted Smith Named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 List

Ted Smith, RHU, CLU®, ChFC®, Founder & Chairman and Private Wealth Manager

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Equity Management (IEM) is proud to announce that Ted Smith, RHU, CLU, ChFC, Founder & Chairman and Private Wealth Manager, has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 list, recognized in the Minnesota - Minneapolis Area (High Net Worth) category.The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking, published in partnership with SHOOK Research, is built on rigorous due diligence. Every eligible advisor is evaluated face to face and assessed on both client impact and integrity. No advisor pays to be ranked. That independence is what we believe makes this recognition especially meaningful to clients."This recognition is a testament to the standard Ted has set since founding this practice," said Cammy Smith, CEO & President of Integrated Equity Management. "The Forbes and SHOOK Research process is rigorous - built on direct evaluation, not fees. That makes it a true reflection of the depth of service he delivers every day.""Being named to this list means a great deal to me because of how it's earned," said Ted Smith. "SHOOK Research meets with advisors directly and evaluates character. That standard aligns with how I've always approached this work - putting clients first, staying disciplined, and forging relationships grounded in transparency."As Founder & Chairman of IEM, Ted Smith has spent decades serving High Net Worth clients in the Minneapolis area with a comprehensive approach to private wealth management. His leadership helped establish the culture of integrity and client-centered planning that continues to define IEM today.Ted's full Forbes profile can be viewed here:About Integrated Equity ManagementIntegrated Equity Management, Inc. is a full-service wealth management firm serving more than 926 households with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under advisement*. IEM provides tailored financial planning and investment management services to clients across 46 states. As the parent company of Integrated Equity Management Partners, IEM is dedicated to empowering advisors while delivering thoughtful, client-centered financial solutions.*As of December 20252026 Forbes Best In State Wealth Advisors, created by SHOOK Research. Presented in April 2026 based on data gathered from June 2024 to June 2025. Not indicative of advisor’s future performance. Your experience may vary.Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Advisor.7900 International Drive, Suite 405, Bloomington, MN 55425. www.integratedequity.net | (952) 854-5544

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