Steric Appoints Steve Sukman as Chief Operating Officer to Lead International Expansion

Steve Sukman, COO, Steric

Steve's experience across emerging technology categories and regulated industries makes him the right operator to help Steric move faster and execute with precision.” — William Fay, CEO

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steric, a Los Angeles-based technology firm providing flavor-tuning systems to commercial beverage producers, today announced the appointment of Steve Sukman as Chief Operating Officer.Sukman brings a track record of commercializing emerging technologies in complex markets, including virtual reality, data visualization, and regulated cannabis—experience directly aligned with Steric’s mission to expand its beverage processing technology across international wine spirits , juice, and RTD sectors Sukman has held COO roles at public and private companies, where he led global revenue expansion, restructurings, scaled international operations, and brought enterprise technologies to market.“Steve has proven experience taking technically sophisticated products and making them commercially viable at scale,” said William Fay, CEO of Steric. “His experience across emerging technology categories and regulated industries makes him the right operator to help us move faster and execute with precision.”Steric’s technology enables beverage producers to improve product quality, recover value from off-spec or inconsistent batches, and operate more efficiently without additives or reformulation. Recent commercial breakthroughs include successful mitigation of geosmin contamination in the distilling industry and the enhancement of finished wine profiles resulting in up to a fourfold increase in retail value for select production batches. The company is expanding its commercial footprint across spirits, wine, and other beverage categories.About StericSteric provides post-production beverage processing systems designed to improve flavor, consistency, and product value without additives, filtration, or changes to core formulations. The company works with commercial beverage producers across wine, spirits, RTD, juice, and emerging beverage sectors.

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