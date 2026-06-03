Swope, Rodante P.A. Welcomes New Attorney Matthew Paul to the Firm

Swope, Rodante P.A. welcomes attorney Matthew Paul Managing Partner Dale Swope Swope, Rodante P.A. Logo

Swope, Rodante P.A. welcomes attorney Matthew Paul, whose passion for advocacy and personal injury litigation strengthens the firm's commitment to justice.

Matthew's dedication to advocacy, strong academic credentials, and passion for helping others make him an excellent addition to our team.” — Managing Partner Dale Swope

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swope, Rodante P.A., a Tampa-based law firm dedicated to complex litigation and pursuing justice for individuals and families throughout Florida, is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Matthew Paul to its legal team.Mr. Paul joins the firm's litigation practice, where he will focus on personal injury, trucking litigation, wrongful death , and insurance bad faith matters. He represents individuals and families in cases involving motor vehicle and trucking crashes , premises liability claims, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death. His commitment to advocacy and client service reflects Swope, Rodante's long-standing mission of helping people rebuild their lives after catastrophic injuries and losses.Originally from Syracuse, New York, Mr. Paul earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science (Pre-Law) from the University of Central Florida in 2021. He went on to attend Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law, where he graduated cum laude in 2024.During law school, Mr. Paul developed a passion for trial and appellate advocacy through his involvement with the Moot Court Honors Society and Trial Association Honors Society. He competed in the Earl E. Zehmer National Moot Court Competition in Orlando, where he and his teammate advanced to the quarterfinals while competing against law schools from across the country. These experiences helped shape the advocacy skills he now brings to his practice representing clients in personal injury, trucking litigation, wrongful death, and insurance bad faith cases."We are pleased to welcome Matthew to Swope, Rodante," said Managing Partner Dale Swope. "He has demonstrated a strong commitment to advocacy throughout his academic and professional career, and we are confident he will be an excellent addition to our team. His dedication to helping others and his passion for litigation align well with the values that have guided our firm for more than four decades."In addition to his advocacy experience, Mr. Paul remains actively involved in the legal community. He is a member of The Florida Bar's Trial Lawyers Section and Young Lawyers Division, the Hillsborough County Bar Association, and the Florida Justice Association."At Swope, Rodante, we are committed to investing in talented attorneys who share our dedication to pursuing justice on behalf of those who have been wronged," Swope added. "Matthew brings intelligence, integrity, and enthusiasm to the practice of law, and we look forward to supporting his growth as he begins this next chapter of his legal career."Outside the office, Mr. Paul enjoys golfing, traveling, and spending time with family, friends, and his golden retriever, Lily. An avid Buffalo Bills fan, he also enjoys attending Tampa Bay Lightning and Tampa Bay Buccaneers games.Mr. Paul's addition reflects Swope, Rodante's continued commitment to building a team of skilled advocates dedicated to serving clients throughout Florida. The firm looks forward to the contributions he will make as it continues its mission of pursuing justice for individuals and families facing some of life's most difficult challenges.About Swope, Rodante P.A.Swope, Rodante P.A. is a Tampa-based law firm focused on complex civil litigation, including insurance bad faith, medical malpractice, catastrophic injury, personal injury, and wrongful death cases. For more than 45 years, the firm has been dedicated to helping individuals and families pursue justice after life-changing injuries and losses. For more information, visit swoperodante.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.