Fighting for the people’s agenda, tons of June community events, and more

As we moved through the past month, our focus has remained on advancing policies that support families and strengthen Michigan’s communities. We continued reviewing budget recommendations to ensure a responsible plan that prioritizes our residents.

Brownfield Redevelopment Program

I also testified in the state Senate alongside state Sen. Sam Singh in support of bipartisan legislation to improve Michigan’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program. These proposals are designed to modernize a long-standing and successful program by updating outdated rules that currently limit redevelopment efforts across the state.

The legislation would increase funding caps for redevelopment projects, remove restrictions that limit communities to one project at a time, and create new grant and loan opportunities to help local governments partner more effectively with the state. These changes also strengthen coordination with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and improve the state’s ability to respond quickly to redevelopment opportunities.

Importantly, this program has already demonstrated strong results, generating an estimated $41 return for every $1 invested by the state. By making these updates, we can help ensure Michigan remains competitive and continues to support job creation across our state.