New York State Library Invites Families to Roar into Summer Reading at Inaugural Super Story Party

Free kickoff event celebrates books, dinosaurs, discovery, and this year’s summer reading theme, “Unearth a Story”

The New York State Education Department and New York State Library invite families to dig into a summer of reading, discovery, and adventure at the inaugural Super Story Party, celebrating the summer reading theme “Unearth a Story.”

The State Library’s Super Story Party is a free, family-friendly summer reading kickoff that brings books to life through performances, hands-on activities, summer reading resources, community partners, and collections from across the Office of Cultural Education. The event will be held on June 7, 2026 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the New York State Museum.

As the State’s official summer reading kickoff celebration, the event will feature:

Meet the State Museum’s Paleontologists!

Paleontology-themed activities based on collections from the State Museum, State Archives, and State Library

Dinosaur Dance Party with children’s singer/songwriter Johnny Only

Dig Into Reading Magic Show with magician Ron Cain (Registration recommended)

Double Dutch jump rope performance by Nanny’s Double Dutch League

The RED Bookshelf and other community partners

New State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Summer reading is an investment in lifelong learning, helping to reduce learning loss, strengthen critical thinking skills, and build confidence. This year’s theme also invites families to explore additional STEM fields, such as archaeology and paleontology, sparking curiosity in new and exciting ways. It presents a wonderful opportunity to experience all that the Office of Cultural Education has to offer, from the New York State Library to the State Museum and State Archives, where rich cultural resources help learning come to life.”

New York State Librarian Lauren Moore said, “The Super Story Party invites young readers to discover the excitement of storytelling through books, imagination, and hands-on exploration. Families can expect to get a taste of the types of exciting programs planned at public libraries across the state throughout the summer. We thank our partners across NYSED and the Office of Cultural Education for their commitment to nurturing a lifelong love of reading.”

This year’s statewide summer reading theme, “Unearth a Story,” builds on children’s interest in topics such as dinosaurs, paleontology, and archaeology to spark excitement and curiosity about reading, imagination, and learning. Throughout the summer, local libraries will host various themed activities and events, including performances, craft programs, story times, workshops, author events, and more, to encourage reading across all age groups. In addition to program support and resources, the State Library provides the state’s public libraries with access to the online READsquared app and software, helping students and families track their favorite books and activities.

Families attending the Super Story Party will leave with information and materials that connect with this year’s summer reading themes, support literacy learning at home, and promote local library programs.

Explorers are also encouraged to visit the New York State Museum’s newest temporary exhibit, Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals. Now on display in the recently opened Kids Zone on the fourth floor, the exhibit takes visitors through the final days of the dinosaurs and features 10 life-size animatronic dinosaurs and mammals, and interactive experiences such as an augmented reality sandbox and a paleontologist’s field tent.

The New York State Library is committed to providing reasonable accommodations so people with disabilities can participate in, and benefit from, all NYS Library programs and services. Please use the Reasonable Accommodation Request form.

About the New York State Library

The New York State Library, established in 1818, is the largest state library system in the nation and one of the largest research libraries in North America. It oversees a vast network of more than 7,000 libraries statewide. Collections are made available onsite and through a robust interlibrary loan program. The Library’s mission is advanced through several key divisions, including the Research Library, which houses a collection of over 20 million items, the Talking Book and Braille Library, and the Division of Library Development. The Library preserves and maintains invaluable historical collections and works, and serves as a Regional Depository for federal publications. Additionally, the State Library is the official repository of New York State government publications, ensuring their enduring preservation and accessibility for future generations.

For more information, please visit the New York State Library website and subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

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