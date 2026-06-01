The Chopin Law Firm Announces New Office Location in Covington, Louisiana

Chopin Law Firm announces the opening of its new Covington, Louisiana office, expanding representation services for clients across the Northshore region.

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 – The Chopin Law Firm, a Louisiana-based personal injury and car accident law firm, announces the opening of its new office in Covington, located at 205 Holiday Blvd, Suite 100, Covington, LA 70433. The expansion is part of the firm’s continued effort to improve accessibility for individuals and families across the Northshore seeking legal representation after serious accidents and injuries.

The Covington office will serve clients in St. Tammany Parish and surrounding communities, providing legal services related to car accidents, truck accidents, maritime and offshore injuries, workplace incidents, wrongful death claims, and other personal injury matters. The location offers a convenient option for clients who prefer in-person consultations closer to home.

“Opening an office in Covington allows us to better connect with clients in the Northshore region,” said a representative of Chopin Law Firm. “Our goal is to provide clear communication and reliable legal support so individuals can focus on recovery while we handle their claims.”

Chopin Law Firm represents clients seeking compensation for damages such as medical expenses, lost income, and pain and suffering resulting from negligence. The firm’s expansion reflects increased demand for legal services in growing communities outside of the New Orleans area.

The new office is now open and accepting consultations. Individuals who have been injured in an accident can contact the firm to schedule a case evaluation and learn more about their legal options.

About Chopin Law Firm

Chopin Law Firm is a Louisiana personal injury and maritime law firm representing clients in cases involving accidents and injuries. The firm is committed to providing accessible legal services and advocating for individuals seeking compensation after harm caused by negligence.

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