Retail & Logistics Security and Technology Pioneer Tom Meehan Joins EAIGLE’s Board of Advisors

CONTROLTEK CEO brings asset protection, IoT, and supply chain expertise to advance EAIGLE’s Computer Vision platform for logistics gate & yard automation.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EAIGLE (eaigle.ai), a leader in AI-powered gate and yard automation solutions, today announced the appointment of Tom Meehan, CFI to its Board of Advisors. Meehan, a highly regarded trailblazer in asset protection, Internet of Things (IoT), and supply chain visibility, currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of CONTROLTEK , a global leader in sensor-based inventory tracking, retail asset protection and security packaging solutions.Meehan’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment of expansion for EAIGLE as the company scales the deployment of Automated Vehicle Access Control (AVAC) & YardSight, its flagship computer vision and data orchestration platforms. By joining the advisory board, Meehan will provide strategic guidance on enterprise technology deployments, product innovation, and market expansion across the broader logistics and retail supply chain ecosystems."We are privileged to welcome Tom Meehan to our Advisory Board," said Amir Hoss, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EAIGLE. "Tom is a distinguished thought leader whose deep expertise in sensor technology, and loss prevention aligns perfectly with our mission. As we accelerate the rollouts of our AVAC and YardSight solutions to global enterprises, Tom’s insights will be invaluable in bridging physical asset tracking with our real-time computer vision capabilities."Meehan brings decades of executive leadership at the intersection of logistics, security, and advanced technology. At CONTROLTEK, he steers the company's strategic vision across artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, and sensor fusion solutions. In addition to his corporate leadership, Meehan is widely recognized as a prominent industry voice, serving as the retail technology advisor to multiple industry organizations, and earning recognition as a Top Retail Expert by Rethink Retail and a Top Thought Leader by Thinkers360."EAIGLE is fundamentally reshaping how enterprises view facility, gate and yard operations by transforming standard video feeds into true automation and highly accurate, actionable operational intelligence," said Tom Meehan, CFI CEO of CONTROLTEK. "In today's complex logistics landscape, the ability to seamlessly automate asset tracking without requiring disruptive hardware overhauls changes the game for profitability and security. I am excited to join EAIGLE’s advisory board and collaborate with their talented leadership team to drive the next generation of yard automation."EAIGLE’s AVAC & YardSight solutions are increasingly adopted by enterprise leaders in the retail, CPG, manufacturing, and transportation spaces to eliminate labor-intensive manual processes at the gate and in the yard, optimize gate throughput, and significiantly reduce turnaround times for shunting and transport trucks.About EAIGLE.aiEAIGLE is an industry-leading computer vision and data orchestration platform automating logistics gate and yard operations. The company’s AI-native platform enables enterprise supply chain and logistics sectors to leverage existing camera infrastructure to solve complex security, transportation, and operational challenges. For more information, visit Eaigle.ai.About CONTROLTEKCONTROLTEK is a global leader in retail asset protection, RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, and tamper-evident packaging. With fifty years of experience, the company utilizes a design-thinking approach to help organizations worldwide improve tracking accuracy, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across retail, banking, and logistics environments. For more information, visit controltekusa.com.

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