Maine CDC Confirms Case of Measles in Maine

Feb 06, 2026

AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) is reporting the first case of measles in Maine since 2019. The Maine CDC confirmed the case on February 5, 2026. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC), as of February 5, there were 733 confirmed measles cases reported nationwide in 2026.

The individual is an adult from Penobscot County who recently traveled to a state with measles cases. This individual was infectious from January 28 through February 5, 2026. The Maine CDC notified the facilities where potential exposure occurred and is working with them to inform potentially exposed individuals.

Individuals who were at the following locations* during the times listed below were potentially exposed to measles and should take precautions:

Location Date Time Saint Joseph Hospital, Bangor, Maine Emergency Department Feb. 3, 2026 8:30 AM – 11AM Hill View Mini Barns, 1310 Stage Rd, Etna, Maine Jan. 28, 2026 – Jan 29, 2026 All day

*Subject to change as the investigation continues

Anyone at these locations during these times should watch for symptoms for 21 days after their exposure.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease; if one person has it, 90% of the people close to that person who are not immune will become infected. Symptoms of measles include:

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Rash that spreads from the head down.

Individuals who develop symptoms should contact their health provider for instructions before going to the provider’s office or hospital. This will help prevent the spread of further infection. If symptoms are consistent with the disease, a health care professional may test to determine a measles infection.

Measles can cause severe sickness including pneumonia, encephalitis (brain swelling), and death. An infected person spreads measles through coughs or sneezes. Once infected, a person is contagious from four days before their rash starts through four days afterwards. The virus remains alive for up to two hours on surfaces and in the air. The period from exposure to onset of symptoms is typically 10 to 14 days but can be longer.

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best prevention for measles. Potentially exposed individuals should review their vaccine history and watch for symptoms. Those who are not immunized or do not know their measles immunization status should get vaccinated. Individuals who develop symptoms should contact their health provider for instructions before going to the provider’s office or hospital. This will help prevent the spread of further infection. If symptoms are consistent with the disease, a health care professional may test to determine a measles infection.

Recommendations:

Children - Identify and vaccinate children who are not up to date with their MMR vaccines. All children should receive two doses of MMR vaccine. A health care professional should administer the first dose to children at 12 to 15 months old and the second at 4 to 6 years old.

Identify and vaccinate children who are not up to date with their MMR vaccines. All children should receive two doses of MMR vaccine. A health care professional should administer the first dose to children at 12 to 15 months old and the second at 4 to 6 years old. Adults - All adults should have proof of immunity to measles. Acceptable proof includes one of the following: written documentation of vaccination laboratory evidence of immunity birth before 1957 or laboratory confirmation of disease individuals who received a measles vaccine between 1963 to 1967 are encouraged to speak with their doctor to determine if additional vaccination is needed. Those known to have received an inactivated dose measles vaccine should receive a single dose of MMR. Five percent of people who received measles vaccine between 1963 and 1967 received an inactivated vaccine.

All adults should have proof of immunity to measles. Acceptable proof includes one of the following:

For adults with no evidence of immunity to measles, the U.S. CDC recommends one dose of MMR vaccine as soon as possible. Adults who are traveling domestically or internationally to a region known to have an active measles outbreak should receive two doses of the vaccine. Pregnant women should not receive any live virus vaccine during pregnancy, including MMR.

Vaccination Information:

Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles; one dose is about 93% effective.

The U.S. CDC considers people who received two doses of MMR vaccine as a child protected for life.

Some people exposed to the virus may still get measles even if they got the MMR vaccine. In this case, they are more likely to have a milder illness, and are also less likely to spread the disease to other people.

For More Information: