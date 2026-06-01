Attorney General Alan Wilson secures victory over Biden-era Title IX rule

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today that South Carolina’s legal challenge to a Biden-era Title IX Rule has come to a victorious end. The rule would have required schools to let students use bathrooms based on their gender identity rather than their sex. It also would have allowed students to be punished for simply voicing their opposition to woke gender ideology.

“Title IX exists to protect women and provide an equal opportunity for women and girls in our society,” Attorney General Wilson stated. “This rule unnecessarily expanded Title IX to include woke gender ideology at the expense of girls.”

Joined in the lawsuit by several other states and organizations, South Carolina successfully stopped the Title IX Rule from going into effect in our state. Now that another court officially eliminated the Title IX Rule nationwide, South Carolina and the other plaintiffs dismissed their case.

“As a father, the fight to protect my daughter and girls across our state is paramount,” Attorney General Wilson said. “I’m proud of the work we have done in this case and I’m grateful that Title IX remains intact to protect and promote opportunities for girls across the country.”

You can read the motion for injunction here.

You can read the order granting injunction here.