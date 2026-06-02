Harvest Hosts Searches for Its Next AleBlazer to Hit the Road for the Ultimate Brewery RV Adventure

One adventurous RVer will travel across the country, visiting brewery Host locations and documenting unforgettable craft beer and RV experiences

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest Hosts, a membership program that gives RVers access to unique overnight stays across North America, today announced the return of its fan-favorite “AleBlazer” role. The company is once again searching for one craft beer-loving RVer to travel across the country in an RV, visiting brewery Host locations and documenting the experience while inspiring fellow travelers to discover incredible breweries through RV travel.Following the success of Harvest Hosts’ original AleBlazer search in 2022, which generated more than 1,000 applications and led to a nationwide brewery RV adventure, the company is bringing the role back with a new focus on Brew with a View, Harvest Hosts’ nationwide brewery collaboration featuring more than 50 participating brewery Hosts across the country.As part of Brew with a View, participating breweries are each crafting their own unique version of a collaborative beer recipe originally developed with Boothbay Craft Brewery & Tavern, one of Harvest Hosts’ very first brewery Hosts. Every participating brewery adds its own local twist, creating a unique craft beer experience for RVers exploring brewery Hosts across the country.As the official AleBlazer, the selected traveler will hit the road in an RV to visit participating brewery Hosts, capturing the experience through photos, videos, reviews, and social media content while showcasing the breweries, scenic stays, and memorable RV adventures that make Harvest Hosts such a unique way to travel.“We created the AleBlazer role to celebrate two things our Members love: RV travel and discovering great breweries,” said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. “Our brewery Hosts have become some of the most popular destinations in our network, and Brew with a View gives RVers an entirely new way to experience them. We’re excited to once again send an AleBlazer across the country to help showcase these incredible small businesses and inspire future RV adventures.”Harvest Hosts offers access to more than 9,500 unique overnight RV stays across North America, including wineries, farms, breweries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses and attractions. Brewery Hosts remain one of the most popular categories within the network, allowing Members to experience local craft beer and unique destinations along the way.The selected AleBlazer will receive a daily travel stipend, beverages at participating brewery Hosts, a Harvest Hosts membership, and an RV provided by Harvest Hosts for the journey, or a stipend for those traveling in their own RV.Applicants must be over the age of 21, possess a valid driver’s license, and have a passion for breweries, RV travel, and adventure.To apply, candidates must submit:- 2–3 photos or videos showcasing their love of breweries, RV travel, or road trips- 1 paragraph detailing why they would make the perfect AleBlazer and their RV trip planning abilities- Their social media handlesApplications are now open on the Harvest Hosts Website or LinkedIn To learn more about Brew with a View and participating brewery Hosts, visit: harvesthosts.com/brewwithaviewAbout Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete group of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes the central Harvest Hosts product, a membership that offers unique overnight stays at wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com www.britstops.com ; or download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS or Android.Media Contact:

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