The American Institute of Health Care Professionals Offers an EFT Emotional Freedom Technique Certification Program

THE EMOTIONAL FREEDOM TECHNIQUE (EFT) MERIDIAN TAPPING CERTIFICATION PROGRAM

The Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT Tapping) Certification & Education Program is Offered by the American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc.

Health Care Practitioners who achieve certification in EFT Meridian Tapping gain a valuable professional skill that aligns with the growing demand for holistic, patient-centered care.” — Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D., RN, ANP-BC, PMH-BC, EFTMP

WARREN, OH, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute of Health Care Professionals (AIHCP) has announced the availability of its Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) and Meridian Energy Tapping Certification Program. Designed for qualified health care professionals, this specialized educational track equips practitioners with advanced knowledge and skills to provide valuable, non-invasive healing techniques for patients managing conditions such as anxiety, depression, and cravings.

The EFT Certification program requires candidates to complete four comprehensive continuing education courses that cover the theory, process, and clinical applications of EFT and meridian tapping. By utilizing simple tapping sequences along specific energy channels in the body, practitioners can offer an effective alternative to acupuncture without the stress of needles. This clinical approach allows health care providers to guide patients toward long-term physical and mental wellness by addressing both emotional challenges and physical sensations.

Eligibility for the program requires candidates to hold a current license in a qualifying health care or mental health profession, such as registered nursing, counseling, or social work, or to possess a relevant college degree with significant clinical experience. By achieving this certification, professionals earn the distinguished credentials of Certified Master EFT Practitioner and Certified Meridian Energy Health Tapping Practitioner. This national recognition not only enhances a practitioner's treatment repertoire but also increases their marketability and establishes their authority as a credentialed expert in a recognized practice specialty.

"Certification in EFT Meridian Tapping provides health care professionals with specialized training in a complementary mind-body intervention that has been the subject of a growing body of clinical research. By developing competency in evidence-informed EFT techniques, practitioners can expand their ability to address stress-related symptoms, emotional well-being, and behavioral health challenges while supporting a more integrative, patient-centered model of care," says Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D., RN, ANP-BC, PMH-BC, EFTMP, President & Executive Director of The American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc., and Certified Master EFT Practitioner by the Guild of Energists. He further states, "As research continues to explore the relationship between emotional regulation, stress physiology, and health outcomes, certification in EFT Meridian Tapping offers health care professionals an opportunity to gain advanced knowledge in a promising integrative modality. This specialized credential demonstrates a commitment to evidence-informed practice and equips practitioners with additional strategies for supporting psychological resilience, emotional health, and overall patient wellness. Earning a certification in EFT Meridian Tapping equips counselors with a powerful modality for helping clients navigate stress, anxiety, limiting beliefs, and emotional challenges. By adding EFT to their professional toolkit, counselors can enhance client engagement and support meaningful emotional transformation and resilience."

EFT Courses

The core of the program at AIHCP is the curriculum of continuing education (CE) courses in the emotional freedom technique (EFT). All of the courses are developed and instructed by Dr. Flarey and are presented via online video lectures, accompanying course materials and selected textbooks in the field. The final course in the curriculum is a clinical practicum in which candidates work with volunteer clients using the EFT methods. All of the CE courses have various board approvals and are contained in online classrooms by distance learning. Candidates may go through the ce courses at their own time and pace. Upon successful completion of the courses they receive the prestigious EFT-Meridian Tapping Practitioner Certification from AIHCP.

To ensure practitioners maintain the highest standards of professional advanced practice, the EFT certification remains valid for four years. Graduates must complete a designated number of continuing education and clinical practice hours to recertify. This rigorous recertification process guarantees that AIHCP members consistently deliver a high level of quality care and remain connected to a professional group of recognized health care specialists.

Benefits of Health Care Professionals Achieving the EFT Certification

As health care continues to evolve toward a more holistic and patient-centered model, professionals are increasingly seeking complementary approaches that support both physical and emotional well-being. One modality gaining growing recognition is Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), commonly known as EFT Meridian Tapping. Obtaining a professional certification in EFT Meridian Tapping can provide health care professionals with valuable skills that enhance patient care, broaden professional opportunities, and support improved health outcomes.

EFT Meridian Tapping is a mind-body technique that combines elements of cognitive and exposure-based approaches with gentle tapping on specific meridian points on the body. The method is designed to help individuals reduce stress, manage emotional challenges, and promote greater psychological resilience. As interest in integrative health continues to grow, many patients are seeking evidence-informed approaches that address the connection between emotional health and physical wellness.

One of the primary benefits of professional certification in EFT Meridian Tapping is the opportunity to expand clinical competencies. Health care professionals frequently encounter patients whose physical symptoms are influenced or exacerbated by stress, anxiety, emotional distress, or behavioral factors. EFT provides an additional tool that can complement existing treatment plans by helping patients develop healthier coping mechanisms and improve emotional regulation.

Certification also demonstrates a commitment to professional development and lifelong learning. In today's competitive health care environment, specialized credentials can help practitioners distinguish themselves within their field. Whether working as a nurse, counselor, coach, social worker, physician, therapist, or integrative health practitioner, EFT certification reflects a dedication to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care that addresses the whole person rather than simply treating symptoms. You can visit us online to learn more about the Role of the Certified EFT Practitioner.



About The American Institute of Health Care Professionals

The American Institute of Health Care Professionals Inc. is a professional organization serving various health care professionals, providing Health Care Certification, Continuing Education, and Fellowship programs in their practice specialty. AIHCP is dedicated to helping professionals acquire advanced knowledge and skills, achieve national recognition, and enhance their health care practice. The organization offers specialty practice certification and continuing education courses in diverse areas, including grief counseling, legal nurse consulting, case management, stress management, holistic health, emotional freedom technique, and many more. Have questions, please contact us at: info@aihcp.org Visit us online at: aihcp.net

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