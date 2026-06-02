CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. Proudly Supports CaringKind’s Inaugural Hope Blooms Event in Connecticut

Community partnership reflects shared commitment to improving lives through innovation, compassion, and support

CYduct Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:CYDX)

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCPK: CYDX), a leader in women’s health and precision medicine, announced today it was honored to serve as a sponsor of the inaugural Hope Blooms event hosted by CaringKind on May 14 at the Fairfield County Hunt Club in Westport, Connecticut.

The event raised nearly $200,000 to support expanded dementia care, caregiver resources, education, and community-based programming throughout Connecticut. Hope Blooms marked a significant milestone in CaringKind’s growing presence in the state and brought together healthcare leaders, philanthropic organizations, caregivers, families, and community advocates committed to addressing the growing impact of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

“CYduct Diagnostics is proud to support CaringKind and celebrate the remarkable success of the inaugural Hope Blooms event,” said CEO and Founder Dom Gatto of CYduct Diagnostics. “As a company committed to advancing innovation in healthcare, we recognize the critical need for stronger support systems, education, and resources for individuals and families facing some of today’s most challenging health conditions. CaringKind’s mission closely aligns with CYduct Diagnostics’ dedication to improving patient outcomes through innovative healthcare solutions that enable earlier detection, more informed clinical decision-making, and renewed hope for patients and families confronting life-altering diseases.”

Proceeds from the event will support CaringKind’s expanding network of services, including its 24/7 Helpline, caregiver support programs, dementia education, Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST), and other evidence-based engagement initiatives.

“We commend CaringKind’s leadership and the broader Connecticut community for creating such a meaningful and impactful event,” added Dom Gatto. “CYduct Diagnostics remains committed to supporting initiatives that advance patient care, scientific innovation, and community health.”

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. is a medical device innovator dedicated to advancing women’s healthcare through transformative approaches to breast health, early detection, and wellness. The Company is focused on developing next-generation diagnostic technologies and testing solutions that combine clinical excellence with patient privacy, accessibility, and convenience empowering women and healthcare providers with more informed and proactive care options. Additional information can be found on its website at: www.CYductDX.com

About CaringKind

CaringKind is a recognized leader in Alzheimer's and dementia care. Founded in 1978, the organization spent nearly 50 years providing compassionate support, expert guidance, education, and resources to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. CaringKind's programs and services include a Helpline, dementia consultations, support groups, education seminars, professional training, early-stage services, life-enhancing engagement programs, and community partnerships designed to help people navigate every stage of the dementia care journey. To learn more, visit wearecaringkind.org.

About Hope Blooms

Hope Blooms is CaringKind's inaugural Connecticut fundraising event, created to support the expansion of Alzheimer's and dementia care, education, and community-based resources throughout Connecticut. The event celebrates compassion, connection, and generosity while raising critical funds to keep CaringKind's programs and services accessible to every family impacted by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

To learn more or access support, visit www.wearecaringkind.org or call CaringKind’s 24/7 Helpline at 646-744-2900.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS; ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This press release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as "could," "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "proposed," "planned," "potential" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about CYduct's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although CYduct believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. CYduct cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com). The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.

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SOURCE: CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.

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