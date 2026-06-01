THREE MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT ATTORNEYS NAMED TO LOS ANGELES MAGAZINE’S “BEST OF LEGAL” LIST

Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that three of its attorneys are featured in Los Angeles Magazine’s inaugural “Best of Legal” list. The publication highlights the premier legal minds and top-performing lawyers operating across Southern California across multiple core practice areas.“We are incredibly proud to celebrate our partners for this well-earned distinction,” says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie . “Their inclusion on this list reflects the deep legal acumen, leadership, and steadfast commitment to client success that define the very best of our profession.”Musick Peeler’s 2026 “Best of Legal” honorees are:• Brian Holman – Academic Institutions• Giorgio Sassine – International Arbitration• Sonia Waisman – Insurance Litigation & Coverage

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