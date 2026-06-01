Leonard I. Eckhaus’s 'Grinza’s Orchard' Named June 2026 Book of the Month by OnlineBookClub CEO Scott Hughes

MANCHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Grinza’s Orchard,” an award-winning children’s book by author Leonard I. Eckhaus, has been officially nominated as Book of the Month for June 2026 by OnlineBookClub . It is a fairy tale that has delighted readers of all ages with its warmth, imagination, and valuable life lessons.Winner of both the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Award and the Maincrest Media Book Award, Grinza’s Orchard transports readers to the Romanian village of Cojasca in the early 1900s, where a spirited young Gypsy girl named Grinza receives an extraordinary gift on her fifth birthday—a cherry tree she can call her own.What begins as a simple childhood treasure soon becomes the foundation of a remarkable journey. As Grinza grows from a curious young girl into a wife, mother, and dreamer determined to build an orchard of her own, readers follow her through moments of laughter, heartbreak, sacrifice, and triumph.The story’s appeal lies not only in its enchanting setting and memorable characters, but also in the universal values woven throughout its pages. Themes of love, family, friendship, perseverance, generosity, and selflessness resonate with readers long after the final chapter. Accompanied by colorful illustrations, the book offers younger readers an engaging introduction to meaningful storytelling while providing adults with a nostalgic reminder of the power of imagination.Readers consistently praise the book’s emotional depth and timeless message. One reviewer described Grinza as “a beautiful soul whom you just can’t help but love and root for,” calling the book “a heart-warming story from start to finish.” Another noted that the story’s vivid artwork and accessible writing style make it particularly appealing to younger audiences while exploring important lessons about pride, compassion, and selfless love. Online Book Club ’s Book of the Month recognition highlights “Grinza’s Orchard” as a standout title in children’s literature—one that encourages curiosity, celebrates kindness, and reminds readers that dreams worth pursuing often require patience, courage, and sacrifice.About the BookTitle: Grinza’s Orchard: An Enchanted TaleAuthor: Leonard I. EckhausGenre: Young AdultPublication Date: May 13, 2020Formats Available: eBook, Paperback, HardcoverISBN: 979-8985057324About the AuthorLeonard Eckhaus is an entrepreneur, author, music producer, and philanthropist whose career has spanned multiple industries. He founded AFCOM, which became the world's leading association for data center managers, and later established the Data Center Institute, a think tank dedicated to advancing innovation within the technology sector. His expertise has been featured in major publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, U.S. News & World Report, Bloomberg News, and others.The year after co-founding LL Music, a music production company and record label, he received two Grammy nominations in 2018 for his first album, Rendezvous, featuring the singer, Clint Holmes. His memoir, My Journey, was selected by UK Talk Radio as one of the top 10 must-read books in 2021. His most recent book, If I Were a Pony, has won six awards, including Creative Child Magazine’s 2021 Book of the Year.About OnlineBookClub.org OnlineBookClub.org was created over 15 years ago and has over 6 million members. It is a FREE site for readers.Purchase or Learn More:

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