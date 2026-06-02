TypeLaw & Re-Qwest Legal Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Appellate & Trial Filing Preparation

TypeLaw and Re-Qwest Legal Technologies partnership aims to help legal professionals prepare court-compliant filings more efficiently.

Partnership combines AI-enabled brief and appendix formatting with trusted printing and binding services for attorneys nationwide

We’re excited to partner with a company that shares our commitment to exceptional quality and client service. Together, we’re freeing up time for attorneys to focus on the pursuit of justice...” — Chris Dralla, Esq., Founder & CEO, TypeLaw

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TypeLaw , a provider of AI-enabled legal brief and appendix preparation services, and Re-Qwest Legal Technologies , a legal document imaging and reprographic services provider, today announced a strategic partnership designed to help legal professionals prepare court-compliant filings more efficiently.Under the agreement, attorneys using TypeLaw’s services who require printing and binding services will be referred to Re-Qwest. Likewise, Re-Qwest clients seeking assistance with brief and appendix formatting and citation hyperlinking will be referred to TypeLaw.The partnership brings together two companies committed to providing personalized service and a high-quality work product for attorneys and paralegals navigating complex filing requirements and tight deadlines.“Re-Qwest has built a reputation for reliability, responsiveness, and attention to detail in appellate printing and litigation support,” said Chris Dralla, Esq., founder and CEO of TypeLaw. “We’re excited to partner with a company that shares our commitment to exceptional quality and client service. Together, we’re freeing up time for legal professionals to focus on the pursuit of justice, instead of the technical aspects of briefing."TypeLaw uses AI-enabled technology to professionally format and hyperlink legal briefs and appendices, producing local-rules compliant, e-file ready PDFs for attorneys across the country. Re-Qwest provides a wide range of appellate printing, binding, and litigation support services for attorneys with cases before California or federal courts.“We’ve had a great experience working with the TypeLaw team and have consistently been impressed by the quality of their work and their responsiveness to clients,” said Ole Contreras, founder of Re-Qwest Legal Technologies. “This partnership is a natural fit because both of our companies value hands-on, personalized service and go above and beyond to help legal professionals meet demanding deadlines.”About TypeLawCreated by an attorney for attorneys, TypeLaw provides legal brief and appendix prep at the speed of AI. Since 2014, the company has helped prepare more than 10,000 professionally formatted, local-rules-compliant filings for cases before state and federal courts nationwide, including the U.S. Supreme Court. TypeLaw combines deep legal industry expertise, specialized technology, and personalized customer service to help legal professionals streamline the briefing process, catch potentially embarrassing citation errors, and meet demanding court deadlines with confidence. Learn more at https://www.typelaw.com About Re-Qwest Legal TechnologiesFounded in 2011 in Santa Ana, California, Re-Qwest Legal Technologies is a specialized document management and litigation support company serving law firms, corporations, financial institutions, government agencies, and universities nationwide. The company provides a full range of trial support, including appendix & brief printing, binding and shipping, litigation scanning and copying, trial binder preparation, exhibit boards, electronic data discovery, and other document imaging and reprographics services. Re-Qwest has built its reputation on old-fashioned, personalized customer service and commitment to delivering high-quality work under demanding deadlines. Visit https://www.re-qwestlegal.com to learn more.

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