



Leon County Weaves Community Together at 2026 Sustainable Communities Summit













On Saturday, May 30, Leon County’s 2026 Sustainable Communities Summit brought nearly 60 residents together for a day of storytelling, resource sharing and hands-on demonstrations at Pedrick Pond Park and the Eastside Branch Library, 1583 Pedrick Road. This year’s Summit centered on the theme “Sustainable Threads: Weaving Paths to Sustainable Living.”





This free event allowed residents at every stage of their sustainability journey to hear inspiring stories from local individuals who have found success in sustainable living, discover local resources for sustainable lifestyles, and gain hands-on skills, like gardening and mending, through engaging live demonstrations.





“The Sustainable Communities Summit reflects Leon County’s commitment to building a healthier, more resilient future through community connection and innovation,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban. “By bringing residents together to share ideas, skills and resources, we are weaving a stronger community fabric that supports sustainability for generations to come.”





Residents in attendance had an opportunity to explore and display their own sustainability “thread” by engaging in sustainable topics that fit their interests, personalizing cloth patches to reflect their expertise, and contributing to a community quilt. All fabric for the quilt was donated, keeping materials from going to the landfill as waste and creating something new.





“For nearly two decades, Leon County has remained committed to sustainability throughout County government — from biochar production and energy-conservation savings to community gardens, and beyond,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “The Sustainable Communities Summit is where that year-round work meets residents where they are, translating County programs into the practical skills households can use every day.”





Local organizations, like Sew’L Train Sewing Club and the Leon County Master Gardeners, joined the event to provide hands-on demonstrations and teach skills for sustainable living. Additionally, local sustainability advocates shared stories about how they found success in implementing and sharing sustainable practices as members in the community.





“The theme ‘Sustainable Threads’ highlights the many unique ways residents contribute to a more sustainable community,” said Kate Lovett, Leon County Sustainability Manager. “Whether learning a new skill, sharing personal experiences, or repurposing donated materials into art, every participant helped demonstrate that small actions can come together to create lasting environmental impact.”





The Leon County Office of Sustainability works to create new and fun ways to enhance local environmental stewardship and connect the community with resources and skills for sustainable living. The Sustainable Communities Summit offers a space for people to engage with professionals and community members on sustainability topics and build lifestyle practices that support environmental health in Leon County.

To learn more about the Leon County Office of Sustainability, visit GrowingGreen.org.





For more information, please contact Kate Lovett, Leon County Office of Sustainability, at 850-606-5000 / LovettK@LeonCountyFL.gov, or Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations, at 850-606-5300 / cmr@LeonCountyFL.gov.



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