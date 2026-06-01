SaferWatch Named Official Safety Platform for FIFA Fan Festival™ and FIFA Events in Miami

Real-Time Reporting and Safety Communication Platform to Support Thousands of Fans During FIFA World Cup 2026™ Festivities in Downtown Miami and Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaferWatch, a leading public safety and emergency communication platform, announced today that it will serve as the official safety platform for the FIFA Fan Festival™ for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ festivities in Downtown Miami. SaferWatch technology will also be used at the FIFA 2026 Kickoff Watch Party & Concert in Miami Beach.The FIFA Fan Festival™ Miami will take place at Bayfront Park from June 13 through July 5, welcoming fans from around the world for live match broadcasts, entertainment, cultural experiences, and community celebrations throughout the tournament. The event is free and open to the public, no registration is required.Registration is required to attend the FIFA 2026 Kickoff Watch Party & Concert on June 11. SaferWatch technology is also being used to power the registration and ticketing for certain FIFA Fan events.Fans attending the June 11 Kickoff Watch Party & Concert will also be able to conveniently access and display their digital event ticket directly through the SaferWatch app, creating a streamlined experience for both event access and safety communication throughout the festival.As the official reporting platform and app, SaferWatch will provide attendees with a direct and discreet way to communicate any concerns in real-time with event security, law enforcement and other first responders. Fans attending the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Miami will be able to report suspicious activity, medical emergencies, fights, unattended bags, lost children, and other concerns directly to event officials through:• The SaferWatch Mobile App• Text message to 305-800-TIPS (8477)• Calling 305-800-TIPS (8477)SaferWatch will support enhanced situational awareness and faster response coordination through real-time communication capabilities and direct integration with public safety operations.The FIFA Fan Festival™ Miami is expected to attract massive crowds throughout the multi-week event at Bayfront Park, serving as one of the premier public gathering destinations during the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The fan experience will feature giant match broadcasts, live entertainment, cultural performances, food, games, and interactive fan experiences for fans from around the world.The SaferWatch platform is used nationwide by schools, law enforcement agencies, businesses, healthcare organizations, houses of worship, and large-scale events to improve communication and emergency response. Features include anonymous tip reporting, panic alerts, mass notifications, live video streaming, and real-time incident management.Fans attending the FIFA Fan Festival™ Miami are encouraged to download the SaferWatch app ahead of the event to receive important event updates and quickly report safety concerns if needed.FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee: miamifwc26.com FIFA Fan Event information is available at: fifafanevents.com For more information about SaferWatch, visit: saferwatchapp.com About SaferWatchSaferWatch is a comprehensive safety and emergency communication platform designed to help protect schools, businesses, communities, and large-scale events through real-time reporting, alerts, and incident management technology. SaferWatch helps bridge the communication gap between the public and first responders when every second counts.

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